iOS 18: iPhone 15 Users Found a Feature That Will Be Helpful in a Pinch

iOS 18 beta testers continue to discover new features lurking within the operating system and the latest one could be helpful in a pinch.

While much of the talk about iOS 18 has been about Apple Intelligence and the new customization options, Apple’s new operating system will also bring smaller, but no less useful, features to iPhone.

The latest discovery, noted by a user on Reddit, is a slight improvement to the Power Reserve function on iPhone 15 models.

Once an iPhone shuts off due to low battery, Power Reserve holds a small amount of battery life back in order to keep functions like Find My and NFC unlock working.

iPhone 15 users on iOS 18 say the device will now continue to show the time even if the device has died. A small, but potentially helpful change.

This could be useful for situations when, for example, the user’s phone is dies en route to meet someone at a specific time

As of right now, it looks like the feature is exclusive to iPhone 15 models. It’s unclear if it will make it to older iPhone models or if it will make it into the final version of iOS 18 when it arrives this fall.

iPhone 15 users who want access to this feature right now can download iOS 18 for free.