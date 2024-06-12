Apple Intelligence: When Will Apple Release It?

Apple’s new iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 operating systems are in beta testing but they are currently missing Apple Intelligence AI features. So when should iPhone, Mac, and iPad users expect to get their hands on them?

At WWDC 2024, Apple confirmed Apple Intelligence, a new (and free) personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

These new AI-powered features include user-created Genmoji, Siri upgrades, and Writing Tools.

And while beta testers are anxious to get their hands on these changes, they are still under development and aren’t available in the current versions of Apple’s iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 betas.

So what do we know about the Apple Intelligence release date, not just for beta testers, but as a whole? Apple’s confirmed some info, but we’ve also seen information gleaned from iOS 18’s code.

Apple Intelligence Supports These Devices

First off, Apple Intelligence will only be released for select devices. Here are the devices compatible with Apple’s new AI-centric system:

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPad Pro: M1 and later

M1 and later iPad Air: M1 and later

M1 and later MacBook Air: M1 and later

M1 and later MacBook Pro: M1 and later

M1 and later iMac: M1 and later

M1 and later Mac mini: M1 and later

M1 and later Mac Studio: M1 Max and later

M1 Max and later Mac Pro: M2 Ultra

Apple Intelligence will also land on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 models, which are set to arrive later this year alongside the final version of iOS 18.

Apple Intelligence Coming This Summer

On its developer website, Apple says Apple Intelligence will be available in an upcoming beta this summer. It hasn’t provided a specific date.

The company encourages developers, and beta testers, to get started with documentation, videos, and forums via its website.

Apple says public betas for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and other software in testing will arrive this summer so we may see Apple Intelligence drop alongside these public betas.

The company typically releases public betas in July.

Apple Intelligence Waitlist

When Apple Intelligence first arrives, users with compatible devices may encounter a waitlist.

Code in ‌iOS 18‌ discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris suggests this is Apple’s plan.

Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 is codenamed Graymatter and Perris found strings in iOS 18’s code that say “Join the Graymatter Waiting List” and “Joined Waitlist.”

It’s unclear if the waitlist will apply to beta testers, the launch this fall, or both.

Apple Intelligence Beta & Future

When Apple Intelligence arrives on board iOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 this fall, it will remain in beta. In other words, development will continue beyond the initial release.

Features will likely be missing at launch as well. Apple says “some features, additional languages, and platforms will be coming over the course of the next year.”

Apple will support iOS 18, macOS 15, and iPadOS 18 with milestone upgrades (ex: iOS 18.1) in 2024 and 2025 and these features will arrive in these upgrades.