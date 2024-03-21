Apple Releases iPadOS 17.4.1, Here’s Why You Should Update

Apple’s pushed a new iPadOS 17.4.1 update to iPad users and the software is worth downloading today. Here’s why.

iPadOS 17.4.1 is the latest software upgrade for iPad’s compatible with iPadOS 17. It carries build number 21E236 and the software can be downloaded on eligible iPad models by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

The software is a small point upgrade, but it’s an important release for two reasons.

iPadOS 17.4.1 has security patches on board and these patches will help protect iPad owners devices, and data, from harm.

Apple hasn’t outlined the patches in detail yet, probably because it plans to release additional software for other products in the near future.

In addition, Apple’s says iPadOS 17.4.1 delivers a bug fix for issues with QR code scanning.

According to an Apple support document, iPadOS, the iPad (7th Generation), iPad (6th Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch users running iPadOS 17.4 may be unable to scan QR codes using the Camera app or third-party apps that use the camera.

Apple says iPad users who are unable to use the Camera app to scan a QR code should update their iPad to iPadOS 17.4.1.

Alongside iPadOS 17.4.1, Apple’s also released iOS 17.4.1 for iPhone, iOS 16.7.7 for iPhone, iPadOS 16.7.7 for iPad, and visionOS 1.1.1 for the new Vision Pro.