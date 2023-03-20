iPad mini 7 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple’s reportedly working on a new iPad mini and there are some steps interested buyers should take ahead of the iPad mini 7 release date.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you might want to hang around and wait for Apple’s rumored seventh-generation iPad mini, also known as the iPad mini 7.

We don’t have a firm release date yet, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes mass shipments of the iPad mini 7 will start by the end of 2023 or sometime in 1H24.

In other words we’ll likely see the device arrive in the fall of 2023 or in the spring of 2024. Apple typically hosts a launch event in March.

That timing might be too far out for some shoppers, but others might want to hang around and wait for the iPad mini 7 release date. If you think you might want to do that, here are some tips that will help you prepare for the device’s arrival.

Track iPad mini 7 Rumors

If you’re interested in buying Apple’s next iPad mini, you’ll want to track the latest iPad mini 7 rumors as we push toward the device’s official release.

As the months go on, reports will fill in the blanks and highlight the changes coming to the iPad mini series down the road. These rumors will help you set proper expectations and help you decide if the device is worth waiting for.

For the latest iPad mini 7 rumors, have a look at our guide.

Get Familiar with iPadOS

If you’re currently using an iPad that’s running old iPadOS software or tablet that runs another operating system, and you plan to upgrade to a new iPad mini down the road, you’ll want to get familiar with the newest versions of iPadOS.

Right now, the current version of iPadOS is iPadOS 16. If you own a newer iPad model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can safely skip this step. If you aren’t using iPadOS 16 right now, you’ll want to use this time to get comfortable with the operating system.

If the iPad mini 7 arrives in 2023 or early 2024, it will run Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17 operating system out of the box. Apple will announce iPadOS 17 at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Shortly after the conclusion of the WWDC 2023 keynote, Apple will likely push iPadOS 17 into beta testing. This will give iPad users with compatible models access to the software ahead of its official arrival in the fall.

If you don’t own a newer iPad model or you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you’ll want to follow the iPadOS 17 beta from a distance. This will help you get familiar with the software.

Once iPadOS 17 officially arrives in the fall, you’ll want to go hands-on with the software. This is especially important if you’re considering a move from Windows or Android to Apple’s ecosystem.

Decide How Much Storage You Need

You’ll want to use this time to decide how much storage you might need on your new iPad mini. Many of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, but many others will likely need to upgrade. Picking the right storage capacity will help you save some money and avoid headaches.

We haven’t seen any credible iPad mini 7 storage rumors yet, but there’s a chance Apple launches two variants. The iPad mini 6 comes in 64GB and 256GB. We’re hoping the company beefs up the iPad mini 7’s storage capacity, but that may be wishful thinking.

We aren’t expecting the iPad mini 7’s price to take a huge leap from the iPad mini 6’s. The 64GB iPad mini 6 starts at $499 while the larger 256GB model starts at $649.

Look at Other iPads

Before you decide to wait for the iPad mini 7 release date, make sure you shop around starting with Apple’s other iPad options.

The iPad mini 6 is the current flagship and it’s an obvious choice for shoppers who may not be able to wait until the fall or spring of 2024.

You’ll also want to take a look at the company’s standard iPad, current iPad Air and perhaps some of the cheaper iPad Pro models. We’ve seen some great deals in the first half of 2023 and we should see plenty more as time goes on.

Research iPad mini Alternatives

We also recommend digging into iPad mini alternatives that fall outside of Apple iPad family. Here are a few of the best alternatives on the market right now:

Make sure you go hands-on with these, and others, sometime this year.

Make a Plan for Your Current Tablet

You may want to start making a plan for your current tablet.

You might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down after you upgrade. You might also look into donating your tablet to charity.

If you plan on selling your current tablet to help offset the cost of your new iPad mini, you’ll want to track prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current tablet in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from some resellers when trade-in offers arrive.

Research Carriers

Like the iPad mini 6, we expect the iPad mini 7 to come with 5G connectivity. Having cellular data could be useful if you plan to get work done on your new iPad mini in places where you don’t have a strong Wi-Fi signal or won’t have one at all.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your next tablet.