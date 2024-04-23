iPadOS 17.4.1 Issues Impacting iPad Users

iPadOS 17.4.1 issues have been plaguing iPad users in the weeks since the software’s release and these bugs and performance problems have left many users feeling frustrated.

Apple pushed iPadOS 17.4.1 to iPad users on March 21st. The firmware is a point upgrade and it brought under-the-hood improvements to compatible iPad models.

It also, according to some iPad users, brought problems to their tablet. These problems range from smaller bugs to major issues impacting day-to-day use.

We saw complaints in the days following the update’s release, but we’ve seen the list of iPadOS 17.4.1 problems grow over the course of April.

We’ve tracked down criticism on social media sites like Twitter/X, Reddit, and we’ve seen iPad users take to Apple’s own discussion forums to complain and look for help.

Here’s a sample of the iPadOS 17.4.1 issues impacting iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini:

These are just examples and if you poke around on other sites you’ll find a lot of other issues with the most up-to-date version of iPadOS.

So that’s the bad news. The good news is that Apple’s working on a new milestone upgrade for iOS 17 and it should bring fixes for lingering issues with iPadOS 17.

Apple’s working on a new version of iPadOS 17 and iPadOS 17.5 may solve some of the above issues and other problems iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro users are dealing with.

Unfortunately, iPadOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing and it’s not expected to arrive until May. iPad users dealing with iPadOS 17.4.1 problems may be on their own until then.

We may see Apple release iPadOS 17.4.2, but there’s no guarantee, especially with the iPadOS 17.5 release date as close as it is.