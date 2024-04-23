iPadOS 18 Rumored to Include Long Requested Feature

Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 18 update will reportedly bring a long requested feature to the iPad.

According to sources speaking to MacRumors, Apple’s planning to bring a Calculator app to the iPad when it releases iPadOS 18 in the fall.

The site claims iPadOS 18 will include a built-in Calculator app for all iPad models that are compatible with the upcoming operating system.

A private account that often shares accurate information about unreleased software recently released information about iPadOS 18 eligible models.

The account says some iPad models will stay put on iPadOS 17. The models on the chopping block include the iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation), and iPad Pro (10.5-inch).

For years, iPad users have had to rely on third-party calculators on the App Store. The apps aren’t terrible, but iPad owners have wanted an official option for fourteen years.

Apple will confirm iPadOS 18 during its WWDC 24 keynote in June. Shortly after that, it will push the first beta to compatible iPads.

It’s unclear if the new Calculator app will be on board the first beta or if iPad users will have to wait longer for access.