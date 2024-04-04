iPadOS 18: What iPad Users Need to Know Right Now

As we push deeper into 2024, iPad users are starting to become more curious about Apple’s iPadOS 18 update. In this guide we’ll take you through everything we know, and think we know, about the iPad’s next operating system.

It’s early, but we’ve already heard quite a bit about upcoming software for the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and yes, Apple’s popular iPad tablets.

Armed with leaked information, and years of experience covering Apple’s software, we can put together an early look at what to expect from iPadOS 18 and its release.

If you’ve owned an iPad for a long time, you may know some of this already. If you haven’t, or you’re simply looking to set proper expectations, here’s what you need to know about iPadOS 18 right now.

Which iPads Will Get iPadOS 18?

Perhaps the most burning question on the minds of iPad users everywhere is this one. Here’s what we know right now.

Apple will confirm a full list of iPadOS 18 eligible iPad models at WWDC 24 in June. And while we have to wait for the official list, it like most iPadOS 17-powered devices will get the upgrade. Most.

A private account that often shares accurate information about unreleased software recently released information about Apple’s plans for iPadOS 18.

The account says some iPad models will stay put on iPadOS 17 which is obviously bad news for owners of those iPads because it means if true, they won’t get the features from the next operating system.

Specifically, the account says the following iPads won’t get moved to iPadOS 18:

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

That being said, if they stay put on iPadOS 17, these models will continue to get new upgrades with security patches throughout 2024 and 2025.

iPadOS 18 Eligible iPhone Models

Assuming this information is accurate, it means the following devices will get iPadOS 18:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

We’ll let you know if we hear anything different.

iPadOS 18 Beta

Apple will confirm iPadOS 18 for the first time in June.

The company’s annual developer conference, WWDC, kicks off kicks off on June 10th this year. WWDC 24 stretches until June 14th.

Apple typically pushes the first iPadOS beta to developers on the first day of WWDC. In other words, you can expect the first iPadOS 18 beta to arrive in the afternoon on June 10th.

Unless Apple changes things up, there will be two versions of the iPadOS 18 beta: A developer beta and a public beta for users registered for the Beta Software Program.

The developer beta usually arrives a few weeks before the public beta. In the past, Apple’s launched public betas in July so that’s what you should expect right now.

iPadOS 18 Release Date & Time

The iPadOS 18 beta will stretch over several months. We don’t know how many versions of the beta we’ll see Apple release, but we should see six or more versions before Apple pushes the final version of the beta, known as the Golden Master (GM).

Apple typically pushes new operating systems to hardware in September and that’s what you should expect from the iPadOS 18 release date right now.

Look for the iPadOS 18 release date to get confirmed on stage during Apple’s fall event for the iPhone 16 series. We’ve heard a new iPad mini 7 may join the iPhone 16 on stage. If true, the iPad mini 7 will run iPadOS 18 out of the box.

As for a specific date, we expect the iPhone 16 to arrive on Friday, September 20th or Friday, September 27th. If this happens, you can expect iPadOS 18 to roll out on September 16th/17th or September 23rd/24th.

iPadOS 18 Features

Again, we’ve heard a lot about iOS 18’s features for iPhone. And while iPadOS 18 will have a different feature set with iPad-centric features, we do expect the two operating systems to share a lot in common.

Most iOS 18 rumors have centered around big upgrades to AI and Siri. And this push has essentially been confirmed by Apple itself.

In an call covering the company’s Q1 2024 earnings, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company continues “to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort” on artificial intelligence and the company’s “excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year.”

In follow-up comments made to shareholders, Cook stated that Apple believes it will “break new ground” with “transformative” AI features later this year.

Adding fuel to the fire, Apple recently purchased a Canadian AI startup called DarwinAI to boost its aspirations.

As for rumored features, here’s what we’ve heard thus far:

Big upgrades to Maps including custom routes and the Apple Watch’s topographic maps.

A more customizable home screen.

RCS (Rich Communication Services).

Generative AI features for apps like Messages and Keynote.

We should hear more about iPad-centric features as we push closer to WWDC so we’ll update this guide when we learn more about iPadOS 18.