iPhone 13 Issues Drag On in April

iPhone 13 issues continue to drag on as iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max users wait for fixes from Apple.

We’ve been tracking iPhone issues in April and we’ve seen quite a few complaints from displeased owners of Apple’s iPhone 13 models.

While we didn’t see a ton of complaints in late March after Apple released iOS 17.4.1, we’ve seen a steady stream of reports this month about performance problems, glitches, and bugs.

iPhone 13 users are reporting these issues on social media sites like X and Reddit as well as Apple’s very own discussion forums.

A lot of the problems we’ve heard about are relatively minor. However, some are far more problematic and in some cases, unfixable.

Here are some of the iPhone 13 problems we’ve been tracking in April:

Some of these problems emerged after users downloaded Apple’s iOS 17.4.1 update. iOS 17.4.1 is the most up-to-date version of iOS 17 and once users move to it, there’s no getting back to older software.

And while some iPhone 13 users are hopeful for an iOS 17.4.2 update, we haven’t seen any signs of the software which means Apple might jump straight to iOS 17.5 next month.

iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing for the iPhone 13 series. The milestone update should carry under-the-hood improvements for the iPhone, but the release is still weeks away.

We expect iOS 17.5 to arrive alongside software for other hardware in May. Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date and we may not get one ahead of time.

This means iPhone 13 users struggling on iOS 17.4.1, and older versions of iOS, are on their own for the time being. There are plenty of manual fixes for many issues, but some may require a fix from Apple down the line.

Those who can’t wait for Apple to drop new software might want to download the iOS 17.5 beta to see if it helps.

Keep in mind, while iOS 17.5 should fix lingering issues within the operating system, it could introduce problems of its own.