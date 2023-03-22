Which iPhone 14 Color Should You Buy?

There are six iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors to choose from, but only four colors for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Whichever iPhone 14 model you choose, you’ll want to pick its color wisely so you don’t wind up with a color you hate down the road.

Apple recently added a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color giving shoppers another option. The company didn’t add any new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max color options and the yellow color will likely be the last addition to the lineup before Apple releases the iPhone 15 series later this year.

In this guide we’ll walk you through the different iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors and help you decide which one is best for you and your tastes.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus Color Options

Apple sells the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in six colors. They include:

Blue

Purple

Yellow

Midnight

Starlight

(Product)Red

Again, the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is the company’s newest addition. It arrived on shelves in March.

iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Color Options

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come in four colors and they’re much different than the colorful shades available with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: They include:

Deep Purple

Gold

Silver

Space Black

iPhone 14 Colors and Cases

If you plan to use a case with your new iPhone 14, think about what color case you’ll use. You’ll also want to think about the case’s design. You might want to select the color that best aligns with the case you’ll be using.

Some of you ultimately might decide that the color of your device doesn’t matter since a case will be covering up most of the phone’s color.

You’ll definitely notice the device’s color if you plan on using a clear case and you’ll also notice the color through the case’s camera cutouts.

Why You Should Buy the Blue iPhone 14

The blue iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus color is different than the company’s previous blue shades in that it’s more of a light sky blue. It’s a new color and a bit more subtle than Apple’s other options.

Blue’s a fun and playful color which makes it a good choice for those who want something unique without the flash.

Why You Should Buy the Purple iPhone 14

The purple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is much lighter than the purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Plus. It’s far more unassuming than colors like yellow and red. That being said, it still provides some pop.

Why You Should Buy the Yellow iPhone 14

The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus color should be attractive to those who love vibrant and warm colors. It’s not a bright yellow, it’s a pastel, but it certainly is much brighter than many of the other color options.

Why You Should Buy the Midnight iPhone 14

Midnight is what Apple calls black. This is a classic color that pairs well with any case and offers a completely black edge around to the screen.

Why You Should Buy the Starlight iPhone 14

Starlight is essentially white though it’s a bit warmer than the standard white. It’s more like a pearly cream color. It should pair well with most iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases out there.

As we’ve noted in the past, if you like your iPhone’s color to complement your wardrobe, not accent it, Starlight is a fantastic choice.

Why You Should Buy the Red iPhone 14

The Product(RED) iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is one of the boldest color options Apple offers. It stands out amongst the other colors, even yellow, and each purchase goes to a good cause.

Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (PRODUCT)RED purchase currently contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.

Why You Should Buy the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro

Deep Purple is Apple’s newest color for its iPhone Pro models. It’s also exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Like its name suggests, it’s a dark shade of purple. It certainly stands out amongst the crowd and it’s the obvious choice for anyone who loves the color purple.

Why You Should Buy the Gold iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro’s gold finish is certainly on the lighter side. Rose gold this is not. It’s pretty flashy and it’s aimed at people who want a color that pops out.

Why You Should Buy the Silver iPhone 14 Pro

Silver is one of Apple’s traditional options. It’s essentially white with metallic hints. Silver goes with just about any case so it’s perfect if you want a versatile color to pair with different cases.

Why You Should Buy the Space Black iPhone 14 Pro

The space black iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is a classic option and it’s geared toward people who want something unassuming.