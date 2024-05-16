iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Pro on Track for September

According to respected analyst, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro display production will start soon which means the next iPhone’s release is right on schedule.

In a tweet to his subscribers on X, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young says production will start up in June.

Young believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will have the largest volumes in June while Apple will ramp up production for the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max later in the summer.

This schedule falls in line with the iPhone 15’s and that means the iPhone 16 series’ release date is currently on track for September, the month wherein Apple almost always launches its new iPhone flagships.

We don’t have any rumored dates for the iPhone 16 announcement or release date yet, those won’t come until much later in the year, but if Apple sticks to the usual plan (and it now looks like it is), the iPhone 16 launch may look like this:

Potential iPhone 16 Announcement Dates

Monday, September 9th

Tuesday, September 10th

Monday, September 16th

Tuesday, September 17th

Potential iPhone 16 Release Dates

Friday, September 20th

Friday, September 27th

The iPhone 16 models are expected to feature several upgrades. Among them, brighter HDR content, a new processor, larger screens, and AI features via iOS 18.