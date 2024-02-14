Apple
iPhone 16 Storage: What We Know So Far
We’ve been getting a lot of questions about Apple’s iPhone 16 and one of the most prominent is this: “How much storage will the iPhone 16 have?” Nothing is confirmed, but here’s what we know thus far.
Answering questions about rumored smartphones is difficult because they’re still in development and plans can change based on testing and decisions behind the scenes.
We’ve seen numerous rumors highlight potential iPhone 16 features. A lot of this information has firmed up to the point that we’re confident it’s accurate.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for the iPhone 16 storage options. While we’ve seen rumors hint at a major change, the situation is still murky to say the least.
That being said, we want to delve into what we know so far about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models in an effort to set proper expectations for prospective buyers.
Let’s start with the latest rumors.
In early 2024, the Naver user known as “yeux1122” disclosed that Apple is working to bring a larger storage variant to the iPhone later this year. Specifically, they believe Apple is currently planning to offer a massive 2TB iPhone 16 Pro option.
The change is reportedly coming thanks to Apple switching to higher density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash for larger storage variants. If true, the company could fit more storage into a smaller space.
In February, yeux1122 again claimed the new iPhone 16 Pro models could have storage “up to 2TB storage.”
If this is true, it’s unclear exactly how the iPhone 16 storage lineup might look. Would Apple simply tack on the 2TB model as another option or would it replace one of the lower storage variants?
If Apple adds it as another option, here’s what the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro storage options might look like:
iPhone 16 Storage
iPhone 16:
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
iPhone 16 Plus:
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
iPhone 16 Pro Storage
iPhone 16 Pro:
- 128GB
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
- 2TB
iPhone 16 Pro Max:
- 256GB
- 512GB
- 1TB
- 2TB
Now before those hoping for a 2TB option get excited, there’s obviously no guarantee Apple adds this option. In fact, we’ve seen a 2TB option rumored several times in the past.
In the run up to the iPhone 14 launch and the iPhone 15 launch, we heard Apple would deploy a 2TB option for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models.
Those rumors turned out to be false and it’s possible these iPhone 16 rumors fail to pan out as well.
So it’s important to temper expectations as we push through the year. If a 2TB iPhone 16 is coming, we probably won’t know for sure until we get much closer to the iPhone 16’s launch in the fall.
The iPhone 16 release date is widely expected to land in September.
Wait for Performance Improvements
The iPhone 16 series should come equipped with a new processor (likely the A18), but performance improvements will likely go beyond that.
According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple might have support for Wi-Fi 7 which the Wi-Fi Alliance recently announced.
Kuo's information has been backed up by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.
That being said, Pu believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will come with support for Wi-Fi 6E which is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
?si=1jKMNIUZ9PEBYooa
Pu claims the base iPhone 16 models, presumably called iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, will come with Apple's A18 chip and 8GB of RAM while the higher-end models would come with an A18 Pro processor. He's reiterated this stance in newer notes.
This has been backed up by a report from a user on Weibo who says the lower-end models will come with the first Apple chip specifically designed for the standard models.
This is an interesting development because it means the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would skip the company's A17 chip.
Early iOS 18 code, seen by MacRumors, hints at this being the case.
Jeff Pu also says the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will sport Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X75 modem. This should lead to faster, and more efficient, 5G connectivity.
Pu believes the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will keep the Snapdragon X70 modem from Apple's iPhone 15 lineup.
Qualcomm recently announced it extended its modem license with Apple through March 2027 which means we'll see Qualcomm modems, and not in-house Apple modems, appear on the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and iPhone 18 at the very least.
On top of all that, we've also heard the iPhone 16's OLED display might be more power efficient thanks to new material Samsung's developing for Apple.
Digitimes reports 1TB iPhone 16 Pro models could feature slower read and write speeds to help mitigate costs. Apple is apparently still evaluating the change so we wouldn't worry about it too much just yet.
Naver user "yeux1122" claims the iPhone 16 Max could feature the longest-ever battery life on an iPhone.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.