iPhone 16 Storage: What We Know So Far

We’ve been getting a lot of questions about Apple’s iPhone 16 and one of the most prominent is this: “How much storage will the iPhone 16 have?” Nothing is confirmed, but here’s what we know thus far.

Answering questions about rumored smartphones is difficult because they’re still in development and plans can change based on testing and decisions behind the scenes.

We’ve seen numerous rumors highlight potential iPhone 16 features. A lot of this information has firmed up to the point that we’re confident it’s accurate.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for the iPhone 16 storage options. While we’ve seen rumors hint at a major change, the situation is still murky to say the least.

That being said, we want to delve into what we know so far about Apple’s plans for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models in an effort to set proper expectations for prospective buyers.

Let’s start with the latest rumors.

In early 2024, the Naver user known as “yeux1122” disclosed that Apple is working to bring a larger storage variant to the iPhone later this year. Specifically, they believe Apple is currently planning to offer a massive 2TB iPhone 16 Pro option.

The change is reportedly coming thanks to Apple switching to higher density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash for larger storage variants. If true, the company could fit more storage into a smaller space.

In February, yeux1122 again claimed the new iPhone 16 Pro models could have storage “up to 2TB storage.”

If this is true, it’s unclear exactly how the iPhone 16 storage lineup might look. Would Apple simply tack on the 2TB model as another option or would it replace one of the lower storage variants?

If Apple adds it as another option, here’s what the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro storage options might look like:

iPhone 16 Storage

iPhone 16:

128GB

256GB

512GB

iPhone 16 Plus:

128GB

256GB

512GB

iPhone 16 Pro Storage

iPhone 16 Pro:

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB

iPhone 16 Pro Max:

256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB

Now before those hoping for a 2TB option get excited, there’s obviously no guarantee Apple adds this option. In fact, we’ve seen a 2TB option rumored several times in the past.

In the run up to the iPhone 14 launch and the iPhone 15 launch, we heard Apple would deploy a 2TB option for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Those rumors turned out to be false and it’s possible these iPhone 16 rumors fail to pan out as well.

So it’s important to temper expectations as we push through the year. If a 2TB iPhone 16 is coming, we probably won’t know for sure until we get much closer to the iPhone 16’s launch in the fall.

The iPhone 16 release date is widely expected to land in September.

