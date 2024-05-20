iPhone SE 4: Great News Regarding Its Price

Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4, which will reportedly have a slew of upgrade on board, will be priced at $500 or less at launch.

According to leaker Revegnus on X, the price of the iPhone SE 4 will either stay at $429, the starting price of the iPhone SE 3, or will see an increase of around 10%.

The leaker says Apple intends to keep the iPhone SE 4’s price below $500 which is great news given what we’ve heard about the hardware on board.

Earlier this month, a report from The Information stated that Apple plans to position the iPhone SE 4 as the “cheaper” option in its iPhone lineup.

Apple will reportedly make big changes to the iPhone SE. The device will supposedly move to an all-screen design which would put it in line with modern devices. It supposedly looks like Apple’s iPhone 14 rather than an iPhone 8.

A move to an all-screen design means the new iPhone SE will depend on Face ID rather than a fingerprint scanner for the first time.

In addition to the premium materials, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have an improved processor, USB-C, and improvements to the camera.

Unfortunately, the iPhone SE 4 launch is many months away. While Apple may have been targeting 2024 for the iPhone SE 3’s replacement, the iPhone SE 4 will almost certainly arrive next year.

iPhone SE 4 release date rumors suggest Apple will release the new model next year. The Information believes the device will launch in the spring which lines up with previous iPhone SE launch windows.

iPhone SE: Announced on March 21st, 2016, Released March 31st

Announced on March 21st, 2016, Released March 31st iPhone SE 2: Announced April 15th, 2020, Released April 24th

Announced April 15th, 2020, Released April 24th iPhone SE 3: Announced March 8th, 2022, Released March 18th

Given the company’s history, we may see the iPhone SE 4’s release date land in either March or April of 2025.