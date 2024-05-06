iPhone XR Issues Will Get Relief Soon

iPhone XR users dealing with bugs and performance issues will get relief in the form of a software update from Apple later this month.

In the weeks since iOS 17.4.1’s release we’ve been tracking problems impacting iPhone models compatible with the operating system.

Issues are impacting newer models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series, but they’re also plaguing older models like the colorful iPhone XR.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially when you consider the device’s age, but we want to bring attention to these issues in an effort to warn those who haven’t moved to the latest software, help folks find fixes, and shed light on upcoming fixes from Apple.

iPhone XR users have taken to social media sites like X and Reddit and Apple’s own discussion forums to complain about problems. Here are are some of the issues that’ve popped up:

These are just examples and Apple’s forums are rife with complaints about other glitches and bugs. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that many of these issue have manual fixes and users may be able to remedy them without having to contact Apple support or their carrier.

There’s also a new version of iOS 17 on the way and it has the potential to fix at least some of these issues.

iOS 17.5 is currently in beta testing, but Apple says it plans to make the software available to iPhone XR users, and owners of other iPhone models, in the near future.

We don’t have a release date for iOS 17.5, but we suspect it will roll out sometime in the next two weeks.

iOS 17.5 is a milestone upgrade. As such, it will bring new features, fixes, and other under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone.

And while Apple may not highlight a fix for some of the above issues and others, new iOS software always has the potential to iron out unlisted bugs and performance issues.

Of course, iOS 17.5 will likely bring problems of its own and we’ll let you know what we find on board once Apple pushes the software to the public-at-large.

For now, iPhone XR users who are really struggling on iOS 17.4.1 or another version of iOS, should look for a manual fix or try the iOS 17.5 beta to see if it helps.