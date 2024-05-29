These Are The Latest iPhone 15 Problems According to Users

Apple’s latest software update for the iPhone 15 series fixed issues for some users, but others are complaining about bugs, performance issues, and glitches as we approach the end of May.

Over the course of May, we’ve been tracking issues plaguing the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Most of the issues we’ve seen on our iPhone 15 models have been fairly minor, but some iPhone 15 users have run into serious problems.

Some of these problems appear to be brand new and related to Apple’s iOS 17.5.1 update, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 17. We’ve also seen sporadic complaints about perceived hardware issues.

Over the past week, Apple’s discussion forums have filled up with complaints and here are some of the more glaring problems we’ve spotted:

These are just examples and there are hundreds of other complaints on Apple’s discussion forums from the past week alone. iPhone 15 users are also reporting issues on social media sites like Reddit and X.

We’ve been using iOS 17.5.1 on an iPhone 15 Plus for the past week and we’ve noticed an uptick in dropped Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. We’re using iOS 17.5.1 on other iPhone models and none of them have exhibited these issues.

Complaints about overheating are still extremely prominent among iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users. Apple addressed the problem with a software update, but users say it’s still an issue.

Apple hasn’t confirmed a new version of iOS 17 so iPhone users will need to seek out fixes for their problems while we wait.

Fortunately, a lot of the issues we’ve listed can be fixed at home. We’ve released a guide that has fixes for the most common iPhone 15 problems and it’s a good starting point. There are also plenty of other resources out there.

Those who can’t find a fix will need to escalate with a call or chat with support. Some issues may require a visit to the local Apple Store.

We expect Apple to put a new iOS 17.6 update into beta testing soon with a final release in July. The company will also release the iOS 18 beta for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in June.