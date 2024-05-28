macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Issues Trouble Mac Users

Mac users who recently downloaded Apple’s macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update are running into issues with the firmware.

Apple released macOS Monterey 12.7.5 on May 13th. The update, a point upgrade, features under-the-hood improvements for Mac devices still running the software.

According to Mac users on Apple’s discussion forums and social media sites, the tiny upgrade also brought bugs, glitches, and other performance issues with it.

We’ve been tracking macOS Monterey 12.7.5 issues for a few weeks and complaints have picked up as we approach the end of the month.

Here are some of the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 problems Mac users have run into since the upgrade’s release:

These are just examples and there are others. We also expect the list to continue to grow as more Mac users download the firmware and as users put mileage on their devices.

While some Mac users have been able to resolve their issue(s) with manual fixes, others are hoping for permanent fixes from Apple.

Apple will likely release new versions of macOS Monterey, but users dealing with bugs shouldn’t expect new versions to carry a long list of fixes. The most recent versions of macOS Monterey have all focused on patching up security issues.

That being said, new software always has the potential to help (or hurt) a Mac’s performance, even if nothing is listed in the update’s release notes.

We don’t know when Apple will release a new version of macOS Monterey. Apple hasn’t put new macOS software into beta though we do expect macOS Sonoma 14.6 to hit testing soon.

We expect macOS Sonoma 14.6 to roll out in July and we should see a new version of macOS Monterey, possibly version 12.7.6, alongside side it.

we should see Apple support macOS Monterey until the fall, but support will likely slow to a crawl, or end, once Apple releases macOS 15.

If that happens, macOS Monterey users will need to upgrade to a newer version of macOS (if the option is available) or a new Mac capable of running newer software in order to get the new features and fixes.

