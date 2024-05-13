Apple
5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Update
Apple’s released its new macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update for Mac and users still running the operating system should consider upgrading today.
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 is another point release and the software fixes issues lurking within the operating system.
It’s available to download right now if if you own a device that doesn’t support macOS Ventura or macOS Sonoma or if you’ve decided to keep your Mac on macOS Monterey.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything Mac users need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update.
In this guide we’ll take you through the update’s performance, problems impacting the firmware, places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.7.5, and more.
Table of Contents
We’ll start with a quick look at macOS Monterey 12.7.5’s performance.
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Review
The size of the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 download is based on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running.
If your Mac is running macOS Monterey 12.7.4, the download and installation should take 15 minutes or less to complete. It took around 12 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2016).
If your device is running older macOS software, the download and installation process could take a lot longer. Keep that in mind if you rely on your Mac to get through the day.
For more on the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update for a short time and the software is running normally at the moment. We haven’t run into any issues, but that could obviously change as we put more mileage on it.
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable
- Bluetooth is working normally
App Performance
- Third-party apps including Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable right now
Speed
- macOS Monterey 12.7.5 feels as fast right now
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.7.4, or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.7.5 today. The software could improve your Mac’s performance.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install macOS Monterey 12.7.5 right now.
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Problems
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 went through a short testing period, but some Mac users have run into bugs and performance issues.
We’ve heard about abnormal battery drain,Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, Bluetooth problems, and issues with various first and third-party apps.
If you download macOS Monterey 12.7.5 and run into issues on your Mac, here are a few resources that could help.
First, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also released a guide with fixes for macOS Monterey battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with customer support via Apple’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment and go see an Apple Genius at your local Apple Store.
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Features
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 is a small upgrade though it’s an important one because it delivers security patches for potential exploits.
The software has a total of two security patches on board and you can learn more about each of them over on Apple’s security site.
macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Downgrade
If you run into issues on macOS Monterey 12.7.5, you can try downgrading your Mac’s software to older software.
Apple won’t close the downgrade path so you have plenty of time to decide if you want to keep your Mac on macOS Monterey 12.7.5 or move back to older firmware.
If you’re interested in moving back to older macOS software, take a look at our downgrade guide.
What’s Next
We don’t know when Apple will release a new version of macOS Monterey, but we should see new software roll out later this year.
Apple will continue to support the operating system so look for new macOS Monterey firmware to roll out alongside the next upgrades for macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma.
Install macOS Monterey 12.7.4 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the macOS Monterey 12.7.4 update right away.
macOS Monterey 12.7.4's purpose is to help protect your Mac and its data from harm. This makes it an essential download for most Mac users. The software has 20+ security patches on board.
As for older updates, macOS Monterey 12.7.3 delivered a total of nine security patches to Macs
macOS Monterey 12.7.2 featured several security patches and macOS Monterey 12.7.1 addressed 11 security issues.
macOS Monterey 12.6.7 through macOS Monterey 12.7 all had security fixes on board and you can learn more about all of them if you head here.
macOS Monterey 12.6.6 had 20+ security patches on board making it an extremely important release from Apple. If you want to learn more about the changes, head on over to Apple's website.
macOS Monterey 12.6.5 brought a fix for an actively exploited vulnerability. If you want to learn more, head over here.
macOS Monterey 12.6.4 brought important security patches to Macs as well. For more about these fixes, check out Apple's guide.
macOS Monterey 12.6.3 delivered 14 new security updates. If you want to dig into these patches, head right here.
The macOS Monterey 12.6.2 update brought several security patches to Macs and you can read more about them right here on Apple's security site.
macOS Monterey 12.6.1 update had three very important security patches on board while macOS Monterey 12.6 brought eight security patches to Macs. For more information about these changes, check out Apple's rundown.
macOS Monterey 12.5.1 had a pair of important security patches on board and you can read about them in detail right here.
The macOS Monterey 12.5 update brought 50 important security patches with it and they will help protect you and your device from harm. If you want to learn more, head over to Apple's website.
macOS Monterey 12.4 delivered 50+ security patches. If you're interested in the details, you'll want to head on over to the company's security site.
macOS Monterey 12.3.1 brought two security patches to Mac users. You can read more about them over on Apple's website.
Apple's macOS Monterey 12.3 update had 40+ security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these upgrades, you can check the particulars over on Apple's security site.
The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update brought an important patch to Mac users. You can learn more about the patch over at Apple's security site.
Apple's macOS Monterey 12.2 update had 13 security patches on board. If you're interested in the details, head on over to Apple's website to learn more.
macOS Monterey 12.1 included 40+ new security patches to Macs. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
Microsoft says it discovered a new 'Powerdir' vulnerability lurking in macOS. Powerdir allows "an attacker to bypass the operating system’s Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) technology, thereby gaining unauthorized access to a user’s protected data." Fortunately, Apple patched up the issue in macOS Monterey 12.1.
macOS Monterey 12.1 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software delivered Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you're moving up from macOS Big Sur, you'll also get macOS Monterey 12.0.1's 30+ security patches when you update.
If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
In addition to those patches, the macOS Monterey update comes with additional security and privacy upgrades.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
New Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity and there's a new recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.