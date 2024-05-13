5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Update

Apple’s released its new macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update for Mac and users still running the operating system should consider upgrading today.

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 is another point release and the software fixes issues lurking within the operating system.

It’s available to download right now if if you own a device that doesn’t support macOS Ventura or macOS Sonoma or if you’ve decided to keep your Mac on macOS Monterey.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything Mac users need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update.

In this guide we’ll take you through the update’s performance, problems impacting the firmware, places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.7.5, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at macOS Monterey 12.7.5’s performance.

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Review

The size of the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 download is based on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running.

If your Mac is running macOS Monterey 12.7.4, the download and installation should take 15 minutes or less to complete. It took around 12 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2016).

If your device is running older macOS software, the download and installation process could take a lot longer. Keep that in mind if you rely on your Mac to get through the day.

For more on the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.7.5 update for a short time and the software is running normally at the moment. We haven’t run into any issues, but that could obviously change as we put more mileage on it.

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

App Performance

Third-party apps including Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable right now

Speed

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 feels as fast right now

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.7.4, or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.7.5 today. The software could improve your Mac’s performance.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install macOS Monterey 12.7.5 right now.

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Problems

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 went through a short testing period, but some Mac users have run into bugs and performance issues.

We’ve heard about abnormal battery drain,Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, Bluetooth problems, and issues with various first and third-party apps.

If you download macOS Monterey 12.7.5 and run into issues on your Mac, here are a few resources that could help.

First, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also released a guide with fixes for macOS Monterey battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment and go see an Apple Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Features

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 is a small upgrade though it’s an important one because it delivers security patches for potential exploits.

The software has a total of two security patches on board and you can learn more about each of them over on Apple’s security site.

macOS Monterey 12.7.5 Downgrade

If you run into issues on macOS Monterey 12.7.5, you can try downgrading your Mac’s software to older software.

Apple won’t close the downgrade path so you have plenty of time to decide if you want to keep your Mac on macOS Monterey 12.7.5 or move back to older firmware.

If you’re interested in moving back to older macOS software, take a look at our downgrade guide.

What’s Next

We don’t know when Apple will release a new version of macOS Monterey, but we should see new software roll out later this year.

Apple will continue to support the operating system so look for new macOS Monterey firmware to roll out alongside the next upgrades for macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Monterey 12.7.4 & 11 Reasons You Should