macOS Sequoia Beta Problems: 5 Things to Know

The macOS Sequoia beta is causing problems for testers which means Mac users weighing a move to the pre-release software should proceed with caution.

Apple’s pushed its next macOS operating system into beta testing and macOS Sequoia, also known as macOS 15, will stay there until the stable release arrives this fall.

The first version of the macOS Sequoia beta includes new features and enhancements which means there are plenty of reasons to give it a try on your Mac.

On the flip side, the software has its fair share of problems. Not surprising given that it’s unfinished software and pre-release software is always riddled with issues.

If you’re interested in trying the beta, you need to understand what you’re getting into before you click download.

And those of you currently using the macOS Sequoia beta should know where to find fixes and ongoing feedback about the software’s performance.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of macOS Sequoia beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you run into issues while testing it.

macOS Sequoia Beta Problems

Apple’s acknowledged a number of issues with the macOS Sequoia beta on its website. Here are some of the known issues, courtesy of Apple:

User might be unable to play newly added background sounds (Fire and Night)

Attempting to create a new encrypted Time Machine backup on a Time Capsule or other AFP file server will fail

Using presenter overlay in full-size mode with a single shared window and reactions at the same time can result in glitching

Frequently changed files syncing over iCloud Drive will use more data than expected

Artwork for the currently playing song might be incorrectly displayed in the Music window

Photos and videos might stop syncing via iCloud Photo Library

Users with default wallpaper (macOS Beta) on Intel laptops with an AMD GPU may see elevated battery drain, device temperatures, and fan noise

Installing the latest beta of macOS in a virtual machine on a host Mac running macOS Sonoma might fail

These are just a few examples and there are more. Fortunately, a lot of the bugs Apple’s found have workarounds.

Developers have also encountered a variety of bugs and performance issues while testing the software out on their Macs. Here are some of the more common issues we’ve heard about:

Installation and download problems

FaceTime issues

Wi-Fi connectivity issues

Crashes

Lag

Problems with first and third-party applications

Bluetooth problems

Apple will fix some of these issues in future versions of the beta, but some could linger on throughout the beta testing process. Some might even make it into the final release.

You can’t predict the exact set of problems you’ll run into on your Mac and that’s why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the beta on your Mac.

At the very least, make sure you backup your Mac’s files.

Where to Find Feedback

If you recently installed the beta or if you’re thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from other Mac users. Their feedback will give you a glimpse at the software’s most prominent issues.

If you’re using an older Mac, you’ll want to dig into feedback before you jump to the beta. New software can wreak havoc on older computers.

There are a few places to check for feedback about the macOS Sequoia beta’s performance.

You can check Reddit and YouTube for information about the software’s performance. Apple’s official discussion forums are another resource.

We also recommend monitoring feedback from the MacRumors forums.

How to Fix macOS Sequoia Beta Problems

Again, some problems will require a fix from Apple in a future beta release. That being said, you may be able to fix some issues on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common macOS problems and it’s a good starting point if you encounter problems with features like Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

If your Mac is experiencing abnormal battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad macOS battery life.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, we recommend getting in touch with the community on Apple’s discussion forums or users the macOS Reddit.

Downgrade from macOS Sequoia Beta

If you run into major issues on the beta, you can downgrade your Mac’s software. You’ll always be able to downgrade back to stable software, that won’t change during the beta testing period.

Downgrading will take time so you’ll need to stay patient, but it’s an option if you can’t fix your issues or if you can’t wait for Apple’s next beta release.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of the macOS Sequoia beta. New betas will bring bug fixes, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new beta software every other week though releases may come faster as we get closer to the Release Candidate and final release. New macOS betas are usually released around 10AM Pacific.

The final version of macOS Sequoia should arrive in September or October after the company confirms the 2024 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 15 series.