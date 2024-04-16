macOS Sonoma 14.5 Update Getting Closer

Apple’s upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.5 update for Mac is making steady progress ahead of its release later this year.

The company’s pushed the second version of the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta to developers today and it gives testers a new version to try out.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta 2 should roll out to testers in the company’s public Beta Software Program in the near future. We expect it to arrive later on this week.

Developers can opt into the beta by opening the System Settings app and heading into the Software Updates section. Mac users will need an Apple ID linked with a developer account to both download and install the macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta.

As of right now, the macOS Sonoma 14.5 is light on features and testers haven’t discovered any Mac-centric features on board. Testers are digging through the second beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find anything of importance.

Milestone upgrades like macOS Sonoma 14.5 typically deliver a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches, but it looks like this version may not have much more than fixes and patches.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the macOS Sonoma 14.5 release date, but the software is widely expected to make its public debut in May.

We expect the company to trot out a few more betas before the firmware is ready to roll out to millions of Mac users around the world.