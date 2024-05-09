macOS Sonoma 14.5 Update Ready, Release Coming Soon

Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.5 update is nearly ready for public consumption as the company’s pushed the final version to beta testers.

Apple today pushed the macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Candidate, or RC, to developers.

The macOS Sonoma 14.5 Release Candidate is the final version of the beta which means this will be the version that ships out to Mac users around the world.

With the Release Candidate live, we expect Apple to deploy the macOS Sonoma 14.5 update this week or sometime next week. The latter is more probable.

The software should move out alongside updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV. iPadOS 17.5 has to arrive before next Wednesday because iPadOS 17.5 brings support for the new Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple says the macOS Sonoma 14.5 update will bring the following changes to Mac users:

Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+.

Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks.

It should also deliver new security patches for exploits discovered within the operating system. Apple won’t confirm those changes until the software rolls out to the public.