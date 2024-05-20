macOS Ventura 13.6.7 Issues Annoying MacBook Users

Apple’s latest upgrade for macOS Ventura is causing problems for MacBook users. Unfortunately, it could be awhile before the company releases bug fixes for the operating system.

Last week, Apple pushed a new macOS Ventura 13.6.7 update to MacBook users stuck on macOS Ventura and those who have simply decided to avoid macOS Sonoma.

The software, a small point release, delivered new under-the-hood improvements in the form of security patches. It also, according to MacBook users, brought bugs and other performance issues with it.

We’ve been using macOS Ventura 13.6.7 for a week now. And while our experience has mostly been fine, we have noticed an uptick in UI lag and the occasional lockup.

These weren’t a problem for us on macOS Ventura 13.6.6 so we’re fairly convinced it’s not an issue with our device.

We aren’t the only ones running into trouble with the software. Other MacBook users have taken to social media and Apple’s discussion forums to complain about issues with the software.

Here are some of the macOS Ventura 13.6.7 problems we’ve seen reported thus far:

It’s a short list and we expect it to grow as more people download the software and put more mileage on their MacBook Pro’s and MacBook Air’s.

As of right now, we don’t know when Apple will release a new version of macOS Ventura.

Apple hasn’t put new macOS software into beta though we do expect a new macOS Sonoma 14.6 update to land in testing soon.

We expect macOS Sonoma 14.6 to roll out in July and we should see a new version of macOS Ventura, possibly version 13.6.8, alongside side it.

Of course, we may see macOS Ventura 13.6.8 move out sooner if Apple discovers issues or if a widespread bug or performance problem is discovered.

For now, MacBook users running into problems on macOS Ventura 13.6.7 should look for manual fixes.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems and it’s a good place to start.