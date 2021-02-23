Madden 22 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

We don’t have an official Madden 22 release date yet, but that should change in a few weeks when EA makes its annual announcements.

EA is currently working on two new football games. One is EA College Football though its release is likely a couple of years away. The other is Madden 22, the next installment in the long-running Madden series, and a game that’s due out later this year.

We don’t have any official news yet and it will likely be weeks before EA’s ready to showcase the game for current and last-gen platforms.

It’s early, but a lot of gamers are already wondering about the Madden 22 release date, launch date, features, prices, and more. In this guide we’ll outline what we currently know based on leaked information, traditions, and our own expectations.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from Madden 22 features, cover, release date, editions, and more.

EA hasn’t said when it plans to officially launch Madden 22, but the company typically showcases the game months ahead of the official release.

The company released the first Madden 20 trailer and details in April, 2019. The Madden 21 reveal, which included a trailer and gameplay details, took place in June of last year.

So, at the earliest, you can expect the first Madden 22 trailer and details to emerge in April. At the latest, you can expect an announcement by the end of June.

You can expect the official Madden 22 release date to land in August ahead of the NFL season. The 2021 NFL season is set to begin on September 9th, but Madden 22 should be out weeks before that date.

Madden 20 arrived on August 2nd while Madden 21 hit last-gen consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on August 28th.

EA then released an upgraded version of Madden 22 for current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) on December 4th. The game landed for Google Stadia on January 28th, 2021.

The company could use a staggered release approach this year, but there’s a very good chance the Madden 22 release date is the same for Xbox One/PS4, Xbox Series X/PS5, and Windows PC.

EA will likely confirm the game’s official release date when it pushes the first gameplay trailer live.

Madden 22 Cover

Last year, EA stuck with one cover athlete: Lamar Jackson, QB for the Baltimore Ravens and NFL MVP. This year, we could see another offensive juggernaut on the cover.

Derrick Henry on the Madden 22 cover?!? pic.twitter.com/X2BbsFunBE — RBT (@SamuelBrownRBT) February 20, 2021

Nothing is confirmed, but a leak suggests reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Titans RB Derrick Henry will be the Madden 22 cover athlete.

We’ll find out for sure when EA drops the first Madden 22 trailer.

Madden 22 Editions

You can expect two or three versions of Madden 22.

There will be a no-frills standard edition and we’ll likely see one or two bundles that come with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

If EA takes a page out of Madden 21’s playbook, we’ll see a base version of the game, an upgraded version, and a premium edition for most platforms.

For more on the Madden 21 Editions, check out our guide.

Madden 22 Pre-Orders

We sometimes see early pre-orders for Madden games, but most places wait for EA’s official announcements. In other words, you can expect the game to go on sale in April, May, or June.

It almost goes without saying, but don’t buy any Madden 22 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access to the game right now.

Look for EA to provide shoppers with pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who buy the game early. Those who pre-ordered a copy of Madden 21 were able to play the full game three days early.

For reference, these were the Madden 21 pre-order bonuses:

For reference, these were the Madden 21 pre-order bonuses:

The Madden 22 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror this exactly, but look for the extras to revolve around the popular MUT game mode.

Madden 22 Consoles

The PS5 and Xbox Series X have replaced the PS4 and Xbox One as the flagship consoles, but don’t expect EA to drop support for last-gen platforms.

EA has a long history of supporting older consoles so it will likely be a few years before Madden skips the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can expect Madden 22 to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

Windows

Google Stadia

The Madden series hasn’t come to Nintendo Switch yet and we haven’t heard any news about a release for the portable console in 2021.

Madden 22 won’t come to PS3 or Xbox 360 so if you still own one of those consoles you’ll need to upgrade.

Madden 22 Price

EA will use tiered pricing for Madden 22 which means you can expect multiple price points.

The base version of Madden 21 price is $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X is $69.99.

The Madden 21 bundles cost more than the base game. The Deluxe Edition, without a deal, retails for $79.99 while the MVP edition is $99.99 without a deal.

While fans of the series are hoping for a price drop, EA could stick with these price points for Madden 22. We’ll get official Madden 22 pricing when EA announces the game.

Madden 22 Features

EA hasn’t confirmed the full Madden 22 feature list, but we do have some clues.

You can expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like MUT, and new player ratings for Madden 22’s rosters.

The developer has outlined several potential upgrades coming to Franchise Mode in Madden 22. The company says that while it’s exploring these changes, it’s not committed to them which means they may not make it into the final version of the game.

Here’s the list of potential Madden 22 Franchise Mode improvements:

Coaching and staff management

Scouting improvements

New scenario engine enhancements

New team chemistry system

Commissioner Tools improvements

More Content – Examples: Relocation/Branding Assets for Franchise – New uniforms, names, and logos to relocation options for more variety and depth in deeper careers.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Madden 22 Mobile

We expect EA to bring Madden 22 to iPhone, iPad, and Android. Last year the company brought Madden 21 to iOS and Android on August 6th, or, a few days before it arrived on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The mobile version of Madden while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version of Madden, it’s free to play.

You can also expect a Madden 22 Companion app with access to your MUT and Franchise.

Madden 22 Play Early

You should be able to Madden 22 up to five days early on consoles and Windows.

If you want to get access to Madden 22 ASAP, you’ll need to pay for EA Play. EA Play will let you play for 10 hours during a trial and all of your progress will carry over to the final game.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases.

