Madden 25 Release Dates Confirmed

In a bit of a surprise, EA’s seemingly confirmed the name of the next Madden game while also revealing the game’s upcoming release dates in August.

The company isn’t saying much about the next Madden yet, even the official X account is silent on the matter, but Madden 25 was revealed alongside EA’s College Football 25 announcements today.

EA College Football 25 is up for pre-order ahead of its release on July 19th. There are three versions of the game on sale and one is an MVP bundle which includes Madden 25.

The MVP bundle, which is priced at $149.99, is the most expensive version of the game. It includes the College Football 25 Deluxe edition and the upcoming Madden 25 Deluxe edition.

The contents of the MVP bundle confirm the Madden 25 release date for August 13th and August 16th. If you pre-order the EA College Football MVP bundle, here’s what you get:

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition 3 Day Early Access (Aug 13-15) 4600 Madden Points Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges AKA Player Item Cover Athlete Elite Player Item Elite Player Item (Bundle Only – not included in standalone Deluxe Edition) Choice of 2 Strategy Items Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) Legendary XP Boost (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only)

College Football 25 Deluxe Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X|S only) 3 Day Early Access (July 16-18) 4600 College Football Points Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134) Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3) Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5) Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item



So Madden 25 will arrive in early access on August 13th and the game will officially arrive on August 16th once the early access period ends.

Beyond the Deluxe edition, the game’s name, and these release dates, we don’t know much about Madden 25. However, now that it’s confirmed, we expect EA to outline the game in detail in the near future.