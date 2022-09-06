How to Download NBA 2K23

The NBA 2K23 release date is just a few hours away and that means Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch owners can start prepping for the download.

NBA 2K23, the latest version of 2K’s popular basketball sim, hits PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 9th

With anticipation mounting, fans are starting to plan for the game’s arrival. With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 download.

From the NBA 2K23 pre-load to the potential download time for your console, our guide will help you prepare for the game’s release later this week.

NBA 2K23 Preload

There are some great reasons to think about pre-ordering a copy of NBA 2K23. You get some nice bonuses and if you buy a digital copy, you can download the game before the release date. This will allow you to play right when the game unlocks on Friday.

While you can download the full game file on your console, you won’t be able to start playing until the game unlocks on September 9th.

NBA 2K23 will unlock at 12AM Eastern on Friday which means those of you in western time zones will be able to start playing it on September 8th.

How Long Will NBA 2K23 Take to Download?

The approximate size of the NBA 2K23 download will vary based on console. For instance, the Xbox Series X NBA 2K23 download is over 100GB which means it will take quite awhile to complete.

If you’re running out of space on your console’s internal storage, you should comb through your data and delete files and games you no longer need.

If you’re running out of space and you don’t want to delete files, you should think about investing in an external hard drive for your console. Samsung’s T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites and the WD My Passport 4TB is another solid option.

Mileage will vary based on connection speed, but a 100+GB download could take over an hour for some of you. For others, it could take multiple hours, especially if you’re trying to download the game during peak hours.

If you’re curious how long the NBA 2K23 download might take, you can use this tool to get a read on how long the NBA 2K23 download might take to finish up at your home. It might not be exact, but it will help you plan ahead and set realistic expectations.

You might want to run a wired cable to your console for the duration of the download. This will help keep the download speed fast and stable.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested in doing that, take a look at the TP-Link Archer AC4000 or Netgear’s Nighthawk AX4 RAX40.

How to Download NBA 2K23 on Xbox

There are a couple of ways to start the NBA 2K23 installation on an Xbox.

The first way is to turn on your Xbox, head to the Store, and search for “NBA 2K23.” You should then see the game’s various editions.

If you haven’t pre-ordered, you’ll want to select NBA 2K23 edition you want to buy and purchase the game to start the download process.

If you won’t be home, you can still download the game and have it ready to go when you return. Here’s how to do that.

First, make sure your Xbox has an internet connection. You’ll also need to enable the Always Connected power option in your Xbox settings. Always Connected means your Xbox goes to sleep instead of turning off.

After you’ve done that, follow these instructions:

Go to Xbox.com in your web browser.

Click on the Sign In link in the top-right corner. For this to work, you must use the same Microsoft Account that’s connected to your Xbox Live gamertag and Xbox.

Head to the NBA 2K23 landing page.

Click the green “Pre-Order” button.

You can also use Microsoft’s Xbox application on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Magnifying Glass in the toolbar, search for “NBA 2K23,” choose your version of the game, and tap the green “Download to Console” button.

How to Download NBA 2K23 on PlayStation

If you’ll be playing NBA 2K23 on a PlayStation, here’s how to download it.

If you’re at home, turn your PlayStation on and head into the PS Store. The easiest way to find the game is via a search for “NBA 2K23.”

If you won’t be home, you’ll need to find a device with internet connectivity and visit the PlayStation Store in a browser. Your PlayStation will also need to have Automatic Downloads enabled.

Here’s what you need to do in order to download NBA 2K23 remotely:

Go to Store.PlayStation.com in your browser.

Click Sign In in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation.

in the top-right corner of the screen. For this to work, this account needs to match the account you use on your PlayStation. Use the search box to look for NBA 2K23.

Click on Add to Cart and complete the checkout process.

You can also use Sony’s PS app on your phone or tablet to initiate the download process. Tap on the Store icon in the toolbar, or the magnifying glass icon in the same toolbar, find NBA 2K23, choose your version of the game, and tap the “Pre-Order” button.

Once you’re at home, you’ll want to look for NBA 2K23 in your collection of games. If for some reason it’s not there, you’ll need to manually start the download and wait for it to finish.

How to Download NBA 2K3 on Nintendo Switch

If you’ll be playing the game on a Nintendo Switch, here’s what you’ll need to do.

If you’re near your Switch, head into the Nintendo eShop, search for “NBA 2K23,” find the game, and initiate the download.

If you aren’t near your Switch, you can snag the game from your phone or laptop. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Nintendo.com in your browser.

In the search bar at the very top of the page, type in NBA 2K23 .

. Once you’re on the game page, find the box that says “ Pre-order ” and select it.

” and select it. When prompted, enter the account information associated with your Switch.

Once you do that, the download should begin automatically.

