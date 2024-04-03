New AirPods Max Update is Live, Here’s How to Update

Apple’s pushed a new firmware update to the AirPods Max. If you want to keep your headphones up-to-date, here’s what you need to know.

Updates for the AirPods Max don’t come as frequently as updates for the iPhone and Mac. Apple rolls them out every so often and this week the company’s updated the AirPods Max firmware.

The update features build number 6A325. It replaces the 6A324 update which Apple released for the AirPods Max back in January.

Apple says the 6A325 update features bug fixes and other improvements for the AirPods Max. Unfortunately, the release notes don’t go into further detail.

How to Update AirPods Max

If you want to update your AirPods Max to the latest software, here’s what you need to do.

New firmware for the headset will download if the headphones are connected to Bluetooth via another device like an iPhone.

If you’re unsure if your AirPods Max are running Apple’s latest firmware, you can manually check for 6A325. Here’s how to check the software version.

Grab your iPhone or iPad. Open up the Settings app. Tap General. Tap About. Find your AirPods on the list and tap.

On this screen you can see information about your AirPods Max including their current firmware version.

You can also check the current firmware using these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Apple device.

Go to Bluetooth.

Find your AirPods on your list of devices.

Tap the “i”.

Check the Firmware Version.

If you see 6A325 as the current version, your AirPods Max are up to date.