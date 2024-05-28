New AirPods Pro 2 Update Live, Here’s How to Update

Apple’s released a new update for the AirPods Pro 2.

Updates for AirPods don’t come as frequently as software updates for the iPhone and Mac. Apple rolls them out every so often and this week the company’s updated the AirPods Pro 2.

The new update features build number 6F7 and it replaces the 6B34 update which Apple released for the AirPods Pro 2 all the way back in November.

Apple hasn’t detailed what’s on board the 6F7 update. The release notes aren’t live yet, but we’ll let you know if we learn about any specific changes.

How to Update AirPods Pro 2

If you want to update your AirPods Pro 2 to the latest software, here’s what you need to do.

Put your AirPods or AirPods Pro inside their case. Make sure the case is connected to a power source. You can use the Lightning to USB cable or you can use wireless charging if you’ve got a pair of AirPods Pro and a compatible charger. Grab your iPhone or iPad and make sure it has an internet connection. Make sure your AirPods are paired with your iPhone or iPad and then bring the device close to the charging case.

The update should automatically download and install. If you’re having issues with the installation, you can try resetting your AirPods.

If you’re unsure if your AirPods Pro 2 are running 6F7, you can manually check for it. Here’s how to do that:

Grab your iPhone or iPad. Open up the Settings app. Tap General. Tap About. Find your AirPods on the list and tap.

On this screen you can see information about your AirPods Pro 2 including their current firmware version.

You can also check the current firmware using these steps:

Open the Settings app on your Apple device.

Go to Bluetooth.

Find your AirPods on your list of devices.

Tap the “i”.

Check the Firmware Version.

If you see 6F7 as the current version, your AirPods Pro 2 are up to date.