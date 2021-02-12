It’s easy to reset your AirPods and takes less than a minute. You should reset your AirPods if you’re preparing to sell your AirPods or if they are having any issues.

Resetting your AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max returns them to their factory settings. The next time you open your AirPods next to an iPhone or iPad you’ll be prompted to set them up as if they were new.

Before you take the following steps, note that your AirPods will no longer recognize devices linked to your iCloud account.

How to Reset AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro

First, make sure your AirPods are enclosed in their case. It’s impossible to reset your AirPods if they are out of the case.

Once you’ve done that, here’s how to reset your AirPods:

Keep the AirPods enclosed in the case for 30 seconds. Open the AirPod case’s lid. On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go into Settings and head into Bluetooth. When you’re in the Bluetooth section, tap the “i” icon that’s next to your AirPods. If you don’t see them listed there, you can skip this step. Tap ‘Forget this Device’ and then tap again to confirm the change. With your AirPods case lid open, press and hold the setup button located on the back of the case for 15 seconds or so. You can take your finger off when you see the status light flashing amber. If you want to reconnect your AirPods to a device, keep the lid open and bring them close to the device you want to connect them to. Follow the instructions on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

How to Reset AirPods Max

Resetting the AirPods Max headphones has a different process.

If you run into issues with your AirPods Max, you should try rebooting them. Before you do, make sure you charge them up for a few minutes.

Once you’ve done that, here’s how to reboot AirPods Max:

Press and hold the noise control button and the Digital Crown (both are located on the top of the headphones) until the LED flashes amber. The status light is located on the bottom of the headphones.

If that doesn’t work, you can try resetting them to their factory settings. Doing so will cause them to unpair from your iCloud account and bring back to their original, out of the box settings.

Here’s how to reset a pair of AirPods Max headphones:

Press and hold the noise control button and the Digital Crown for 15 seconds or until the LED flashes an amber color and then white.

Reconnect them to your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac.

If your AirPods problems persist, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple support if they are still under warranty.