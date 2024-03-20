New iPad Air Price: What to Expect

A new iPad Air launch is imminent which means we’ve been getting questions about the device’s possible price point. If you’re interested in the iPad Air 6, here’s what you need to know while we wait for Apple’s announcement.

Nothing is confirmed, but a slew of rumors suggest a new iPad Air is coming in March or April. These rumors are credible and the launch could happen as soon as next week.

The new iPad Air will reportedly offer performance upgrades and, perhaps, a larger display size for those that want more real estate without having to shell out for an iPad Pro.

If Apple does launch multiple sizes, you can expect multiple price points. Exactly how much the device will cost remains in the shadows, but we can give you an early look based on current pricing.

While we wait for a definitive answer, here’s everything we know right now about the iPad Air 6 price point. Keep this information in mind as we close in on an announcement.

Current iPad Air Pricing

The current iPad Air, the fifth-generation model from 2022, starts at $599.

It only comes in one size, 10.9-inches, but prices go up as you add storage or tack on cellular data. Here’s the full breakdown of the iPad Air 5’s price:

Storage 10.9-inch Wi-Fi 10.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB $599 $749 256GB $749 $899

Apple’s maintained these prices since the iPad Air 5 launched back in March of 2022. However, we’ve seen retailers like Amazon drop the price in 2024. We should see further price cuts once the new models arrive.

iPad Air 6 Price

Rumors suggest Apple will increase the price point of the new OLED iPad Pro models. The 2024 iPad Pro’s should arrive alongside the new iPad Air.

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen many rumors about the new iPad Air price which makes it a mystery as we approach the announcement.

While this may be a bit unsettling, especially for those on a tight budget, it may be a sign that we won’t see significant movement in price.

If there are two different sizes like rumors suggest, you can expect the larger iPad Air 6 to cost more than the smaller model. So what does that mean?

Assuming Apple keeps the price of the smaller 10.9-inch model the same, the iPad Air 6 will start at $599.

If there’s a model larger screen, we may see the company charge $200-300 more for the increased size which would put the price of the 12.9-inch iPad Air 6 at $799 or $899.

How did we arrive at this price? There’s a $300 price difference between the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The base 11-inch iPad Pro is $799 and the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $1099.

There are technical differences between the iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina displays. If there are quality differences between the iPad Air 6’s displays, we could see a similar gap in pricing. If the only difference is the size, we may not see the price jump as much.

This is, of course, a prediction on our part, but we wouldn’t anything more than a $300 price difference between the two models.

iPad Air 6 Deals

You can expect Apple, carriers, and retailers to offer price cuts at launch though these will be limited to trade-in offers.

A trade-in requires you to exchange a device, like an older iPad Air, for money back on the purchase of a new device. This helps to mitigate the up front cost.

To get a feel for Apple’s trade-in offers, you can check Apple’s current trade-in values on its website.