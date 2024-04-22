New iPhone SE 4 Again Rumored for 2025

The new iPhone SE 4 has been pegged for 2025 once again which means the device is unlikely to launch this year.

Apple’s current iPhone SE, the third-generation model, was released back in 2022. And while rumors initially said Apple was targeting 2024 for its replacement, the iPhone SE 4 will almost certainly arrive next year.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple is planning to upgrade the iPhone SE. This falls in line with reports from analysts and other reports.

MacRumors, a site that’s leaked many of the iPhone SE 4’s supposed features, says the “current development status of the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ suggests a potential release date of 2025.”

South Korean publication The Elec also believes the iPhone SE 4 will arrive next year. Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley also think it will miss 2024.

Apple typically launches new iPhone SE models in the spring. Here’s when the company announced the three versions of the iPhone SE:

iPhone SE: Announced on March 21st, 2016, Released March 31st

Announced on March 21st, 2016, Released March 31st iPhone SE 2: Announced April 15th, 2020, Released April 24th

Announced April 15th, 2020, Released April 24th iPhone SE 3: Announced March 8th, 2022, Released March 18th

Given the company’s history, we may see the iPhone SE 4’s release date land in either March or April.

Like other sources, Gurman says Apple’s planning to make big changes to the iPhone SE line next year. He claims the company will move “to an all-screen design that makes the device look more like a modern smartphone.”

In addition to the premium materials, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to have an improved processor, USB-C, and improvements to the camera.

A move to an all-screen design means the new iPhone SE will depend on Face ID rather than a fingerprint scanner for the first time.

As for the device’s design language, it supposedly looks like Apple’s iPhone 14 rather than an iPhone 8.

While the iPhone SE 4’s release is probably a year away, Apple is expected to launch new iPhone 16 models (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in the fall.