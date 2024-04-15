New MacBook Pro & MacBook Air Incoming, Here’s When

Those in the market for a new MacBook Pro or MacBook Air should take note of Apple’s plans for 2024. New models are on the way, but they won’t arrive any time soon.

Apple’s reportedly working on new MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, a new Mac Pro, a new Mac mini, a new iMac, and a new Mac Studio.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who is typically very accurate with early information about new Apple products.

Gurman says Apple is working to transition these products from older chips to a new AI-focused M4 processor. If true, it would mark the first time the company’s moved all of its Mac hardware to a new chip generation.

New MacBook Air & MacBook Pro Release Dates

In the report, Gurman outlines potential timing for the new MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, and the other upcoming Mac hardware.

Here’s the release timeline for the new M4-powered products. Keep in mind, Apple’s plans often change so there’s no guarantee we see the company stick with this timing:

Low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4, coming around the end of 2024.

New 14-inch and 16-inch high-end MacBook Pros with M4 Pro/Max chips, due between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

New 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Airs, slated for around spring 2025.

So, if Apple sticks with its current plan, we may see three new MacBook models launch before the end of the year with two more arriving in early 2025.

As for the other products, here’s when Gurman expects the new Mac Pro, new Mac mini, new iMac, and new Mac Studio:

New 24-inch iMac with the M4, expected around the end of the year.

New Mac mini in both M4 and M4 Pro configurations, coming between the end of 2024 and early 2025.

New Mac Studio with a high-end M4 chip, coming around the middle of 2025.

New Mac Pro with an M4 Ultra chip, due in the second half of 2025.

Currently, we don’t know a whole lot the M4 chips and what kind of performance it will bring to these new Mac products.

However, like the company’s upcoming A18 chip for the iPhone 16, it’s expected to help with new AI software features. Both iOS 18 and macOS 15 are expected to be AI-centric updates.

Both of these updates will debut at WWDC 24 in June.