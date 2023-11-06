November 2023 Pixel Update: What’s New

Google’s started pushing its November 2023 update to Pixel devices and the software represents the first update for the company’s new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The company’s November firmware isn’t limited to the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8. It’s also moving out to other Pixel models compatible with Android 14.

The list includes Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

If you’re curious about the build number for your device, here they are:

Pixel 4a (5G): UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 5: UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 5a (5G): UP1A.231105.001

Pixel 6: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 6 Pro: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 6a: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7 Pro: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 7a: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel Tablet: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel Fold: UP1A.231105.003

Pixel 8: UD1A.231105.004

Pixel 8 Pro: UD1A.231105.004

As for what’s on board the November 2023 update for Pixel devices, it includes a mix. The software has several security patches on board and it also fixes ongoing issues with Android 14.

The company has posted the security patches on its Pixel Update Bulletin and it has posted the bug fixes on its support forum for Pixel devices.

Here’s the full November 2023 update change log:

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flash when the display is turning off in certain conditions

NFC

Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions

System

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed

Fix for issue occasionally causing devices with multiple users enabled to show out of space or be in a reboot loop

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera

Touch

Fix for issue occasionally causing screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise

The update should be available to download right now on most Pixel models. If you don’t see it, you should see the prompt in the near future.