Peloton App No Longer Supports iOS 15

A recent update to the Peloton app kills support for Apple’s iOS 15 operating system. Here’s what that means for iPhone users stuck on iOS 15.

Peloton recently upgraded its popular application to version 15.79.0. In the release notes, the company says the “Minimum iOS version supported is being bumped to iOS 16.”

Apple still supports iPhone models running iOS 15 and there are five iPhone models stuck on the operating system: iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE.

So what does this change mean for Peloton users with those devices?

iOS 15 users who enter the App Store to download the Peloton app will be greeted with a message that asks them to download an older version of the app. You can see it in the screenshot above.

iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE can download and use the Peloton app, but they will be using an outdated version of the software.

Going forward, it means iOS 15 users won’t get the latest bug fixes and features Peloton rolls out to the application.

In order to get these changes, owners of these iPhone models will need to upgrade to an iPhone capable of running iOS 16 or iOS 17.

Peloton isn’t the only company that’s dropped support for iOS 15 and we expect others to follow suit as time goes on.

As we’ve pointed out, iOS 15’s future isn’t bright. We may see a few more updates but don’t be surprised if Apple drops support once it releases iOS 18 in the fall.

Those still holding onto one of these iPhone models may want to start thinking about an upgrade.