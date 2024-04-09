Latest iPhone 16 Rumor Creates Confusion

The latest iPhone 16 rumor, while informative, is also a bit strange in that it suggests the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus will have a smaller battery than its predecessor.

The information comes from a Chinese supply-chain leaker named OvO Baby Sauce OvO on Weibo. The source is unproven as of right now, but rumors on Weibo have been accurate in the past.

According to the leak, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will all have larger batteries than their iPhone 15 counterparts.

However, and this is where things get interesting, the iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly have a smaller battery than the iPhone 15 Plus.

The details in today’s leak match another leak from Maijin Bu. However, Bu didn’t include the iPhone 16 Plus’ battery size which means this is the first time we’re seeing its alleged size.

If the iPhone 16 battery sizes from the leak are correct, here’s how they will stack up against the iPhone 15 series:

iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15 Battery Sizes

Model iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Difference iPhone 3,349 mAh 3,561 mAh +212 mAh iPhone Plus 4,383 mAh 4,006 mAh -377 mAh iPhone Pro 3,274 mAh 3,355 mAh +81 mAh iPhone Pro Max 4,422 mAh 4,676 mAh +254 mAh

As of right now it’s unclear why such a change would be made. And given that the iPhone 16 Plus is expected to come with performance improvements, it may not make much of a difference.

The leak is certainly peculiar because up until now, everything we heard about the iPhone 16’s battery was extremely positive.

Naver user “yeux1122” claims the iPhone 16 Max could feature the longest-ever battery life on an iPhone.

Leaker Kosutami says the company may switch to a metal shell for the battery of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to help prevent overheating issues. The leaker has released an image that showcases the redesigned battery on a prototype.

With a long way to go before the iPhone 16 announcement, it’s possible Apple plans change. The devices are expected to arrive in September.