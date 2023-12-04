Pixel 6 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a owners have run into issues after installing Google’s Android 14 operating system. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at these problems.

In the weeks following the release of Android 14, complaints from Pixel 6 owners have started to grow. While we haven’t heard about any widespread problems, users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues.

Some of these problems are related to Android 14 while others have carried over from Android 13.

With that in mind, we take a closer look at the most common Pixel 6 problems and provide you with places to find fixes, places to find feedback about the Pixel 6’s performance, and a look at what’s in Google’s Android pipeline for these devices.

Pixel 6 Problems

Most of the complaints coming from Pixel 6 users in late 2023 are about the software. We’ve heard about frustrating bugs and performance issues, many of which impact every single smartphone on the market.

The current list of Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a problems includes:

UI lag

Bluetooth issues

Lockups and freezes

Poor audio quality

Keyboard issues

Problems with first and third party apps

Wi-Fi issues

Rapid battery drain

Issues with Always On Display

Play Store errors

Missing texts

Android Auto issues

We expect the list to grow as more people transition from Android 13 to Android 14 and as Google releases new versions of Android 14.

Pixel 6 Performance

If you own a Pixel 6, Pixel 6, Pro or Pixel 6a, or if you’re thinking about buying one, keep an eye on feedback from users.

There are a number places to find feedback about the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 6 Pro’s performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Google Pixel Reddit, the Android Reddit, and the Pixel 6 Reddit.

If you live in the United States, you may also want to check out the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums if your device runs on one of those carriers.

We also recommend looking around on social media sites like X/Twitter and YouTube for infomation about the Pixel 6’s short, and long-term, performance.

How to Fix Pixel 6 Problems

If you run encounter an issue on on your phone, you should be able to fix the problem(s) on your own.

If you’re in need of a fix, head over to XDA’s forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), the Google Pixel Reddit, Pixel 6 Reddit, and/or the Android Reddit for potential fixes from other Pixel 6 users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, check out Google support or get in touch with the company’s customer support line for assistance.

You’ll also want to upgrade your phone to the latest version of Android 14 if an upgrade is available.

Prepare for Software Updates

Before you download the latest Android 14 firmware, make sure you prepare your device for the move. Google’s software updates often fix problems, but they typically bring problems of their own.

Here are some steps you’ll want to take before installing new software on your Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, or Pixel 6 Pro:

Backup your phone’s data

Get familiar with the latest firmware’s changes

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance

Cleanup your device’s storage

Check in with IT

Check app reviews and install updates

Follow these steps and you should be able to avoid frustrating problems.

What’s Next

Google continues to push monthly updates to the Pixel 6 series and it will do so for the foreseeable future. These updates typically roll out at the beginning of the month.

If your carrier provides a software update schedule (many don’t), keep an eye on it for details. Carriers like Telus in Canada like to keep their customers informed about incoming software updates.

If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you should bookmark it for easy access.