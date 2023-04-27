Pixel 7a Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Google’s Pixel 7a release date is inching closer and prospective buyers should be taking some steps ahead of its arrival.

The company’s Pixel 6a smartphone from 2022 is one of the better value buys out there so it should come as no surprise to learn Google’s planning to launch a new model in 2023.

Pixel 7a rumors have been floating around for months and we expect things to come to a head in a few weeks when Google takes the stage at its annual developer conference.

While it won’t come with top-of-the-line specs, the Pixel 7a’s price should make it an attractive device for those looking for a solid experience without having to break the bank.

If you’re interested in the Pixel 7a, there are some things you should do before it officially launches. In this guide we’ll give you some tips that will come in handy as we approach the Pixel 7a release date.

Track Pixel 7a Rumors

Pixel 7a rumors have left little to the imagination at this point, but you’ll still want to dig into the latest news ahead of Google’s launch.

These rumors will help you set proper expectations regarding the phone’s hardware, software and price, and they’ll also help you decide if you want to make the Pixel 7a your next phone. Some of you may want to go with another device before the Pixel 7a’s release date.

Watch Google I/O

This almost goes without saying, but if you’re even remotely interested in buying Google’s Pixel 7a, you’ll want to watch the Google I/O livestream on May 10th.

We expect Google to walk prospective buyers through the most important things to know about the new Pixel 7a including specs, pricing, and its release date.

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a release date will land just a day after Google’s keynote on May 11th. You should be able to purchase it on May 10th.

Get Familiar with Android

Google’s Pixel devices are well known for their clean, vanilla version of Android. Unlike devices from other Android OEM’s, the Pixel series doesn’t have a software skin bogging it down. It’s the purest form of Android and it’s a version that many people out there love.

The Pixel 7a will run Google’s Android 13 operating system out of the box. This is the same software that powers Google’s other Pixel 7 models, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

If you haven’t use this version of Android before, we highly recommend going hands-on before, or even after, the Pixel 7a arrives. This is especially important if you’re thinking about replacing an iPhone with the Pixel 7a.

Get a feel for the software and decide if it’s right for you.

Think About What Color You Want

It looks like Google will launch an assortment of Pixel 7a color options and you’ll want to take a look at them and make a decision ahead of time if you plan to order right away.

Thanks to a couple of leaks, we know the Pixel 7a should come in at least four colors. They include:

Coral

White

Gray

Blue

Dig into these now so you aren’t scrambling when the time comes to order.

Look at Other Pixel Phones

Before you decide to buy the Pixel 7a make sure you shop around, starting with Google’s other Pixel phones.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two obvious choices for those of you who are dead set on buying a Pixel. These are Google’s current flagships and they are among the best smartphones you can buy right now.

If you’re on a budget, you’ll also want to check out the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a. All of these are still excellent options and they’ve gotten cheaper.

Like the Pixel 7a, all of these devices will get upgraded with Android 14, Google’s upcoming operating system, and will receive software support from Google for years to come.

Research Pixel 7a Alternatives

We also recommend digging into Pixel 7a alternatives.

Here are a few of the best alternatives, both Android and non-Android, on the market right now.

iPhone SE 3

Motorola Moto G 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22

These are just a few Pixel 7a alternatives. There are plenty of other options on the market and you’ll want to shop around before you commit to Google’s new device.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

With the Pixel 7a release just days away, now is a good time to start thinking about what you want to do with your current device, if you have one.

If you plan on selling your current phone to help offset the cost of your new Pixel 7a, you’ll want to track trade-in prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in good condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from some resellers when Pixel 7a trade-in offers arrive.

If you don’t need to trade your phone in for money back, you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down in May.

Research Carriers

We suspect the Pixel 7a’s carrier options will mirror the Pixel 6a’s. If that’s the case, you can expect the device to work with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and a variety of smaller carriers.

If you’re unhappy with your provider’s coverage and/or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit for your new phone.

This could take some of you quite a bit of time so it’s important to get a head start.