5 Reasons to Wait for the Pixel 7a & 3 Reasons Not To

Google’s Pixel 7a launch is getting closer and there are some great reasons to think about waiting for the device. On the flip side, there are also some reasons why shoppers may not want to hang around.

As we push deeper into the year, we’ve heard about the Pixel devices Google has up its sleeve for 2023. The company’s currently working on a Pixel Tablet which should be out soon and we’ve also heard about new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. In addition, Google’s been developing a new Pixel 7a, a follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6a.

We’ve already seen reports highlight many of the Pixel 7a’s specs and other features. We’ve heard about the display size, the processor, and a potential change to the price point.

And with the release date probably just a few weeks away, these rumors might have piqued your interest. The Pixel 7a is shaping up to be a solid addition to the Pixel family of devices and some of you in the market for a new phone might want to put that credit card away and wait.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Pixel 7a and we’ll also go over some reasons why you might want to buy a different device.

Wait Because the Pixel 7a Launch is Close

Perhaps the best reason to wait for the Pixel 7a is the fact that the announcement, and release date, are both close according to multiple reports.

The Pixel 7a is widely expected to launch at Google I/O on May 10th and you’ll be able to catch the announcement live via the live stream.

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 7a release date will land just a day after Google’s keynote on May 11th. That being said, you should be able to purchase it on May 10th.

So we’re close. That’s obviously huge for those of you dead set on making this your next device. It’s also good news for those on the fence because it means that in just a few days, you’ll be able to accurately compare the Pixel 7a to other Pixel devices and phones that fall outside the Pixel family.

Wait for Performance Upgrades

While you might be tempted to buy the Pixel 6a or a comparable device, the Pixel 7a should bring some noteworthy performance upgrades to the table.

Nothing is confirmed, but here’s what the key Pixel 7a specs are looking like right now. These have been all but confirmed through various reports and leaks so we expect the final spec sheet to look like this:

6.1-inch AMOLED Display with 90Hz refresh rate

Google Tensor G2 processor

8GB RAM

IP67 dust/water resistant

Now the important things to hone in on here are the improved processor (this should lead to better performance in areas like speed and battery life) and the screen’s refresh rate.

If the Pixel 7a does indeed have a 90Hz refresh rate, it will be Google’s first Pixel A series device with a high-refresh-rate panel. That’s a big deal for those who like to watch content or play games on their device.

Wait for Better Cameras

Another area where we’ll see improvement is the camera setup.

We’re hearing the device will utilize a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor for the main camera, up from Sony’s IMX363, and we’re also hearing it will have a secondary 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor.

Paired with Google’s excellent camera software, the Pixel 7a camera experience should be more than serviceable for people looking to shoot quality photo and video.

Wait for Excellent Software

Look for the Pixel 7a to run Google’s best version of Android 13.

Google’s Pixel series is known for its clean version of Android. They run the purest form of Android which many people prefer over skins from other Android manufacturers.

While you might be tempted to buy an older Pixel or an older Android phone, software support for those devices will end much earlier than support for the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a will enjoy several years of major software updates and bug fixes.

Wait for Wireless Charging

The Pixel 7a will reportedly come with wireless charging capabilities. If this is true, it would be the first device from the Pixel A line to have it.

If wireless charging is something you desire, think about waiting for the Pixel 7a.

Don’t Wait for a High-End Experience

The Pixel 7a looks like it’ll be a great phone, but it’s not a flagship. It’ll be a solid value buy for what it is, but it’s won’t offer the best performance money can buy.

If you want the best possible performance, paired with the best possible camera experience, you’ll have to look elsewhere. We recommend looking at devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and perhaps even the Pixel 7 Pro if that’s what you’re after.

Don’t Wait If You Want Tons of Onboard Storage

If you want a ton of internal storage on your next device, don’t wait for the Pixel 7a.

Reports indicate the device will come with 128GB of onboard storage. And like the Pixel 6a, it’s not expected to have expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

128GB might be enough for some people, but in this day and age, storage can fill up quickly and in many cases, it’s simply not enough. Yes, you will be able to pair the phone with cloud storage, but that also requires you to pay extra for as long as you need it.

If you like to store music locally on your phone and/or you like to shoot a lot of 4K video, you might want to find an alternative device with more internal storage space.

Don’t Wait for Deals

You don’t have to wait for the Pixel 7a launch to save money on a Pixel or another Android device.

While it’s true that we’ll probably see some excellent deals emerge in May, you can actually save quite a bit of money on a phone right now.

If you find a great deal on a Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or another device, and you’re desperate for a new phone, don’t be afraid to make a move.