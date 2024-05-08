Pixel 8a Storage: Which Size is Best?

Thinking about buying Google’s new Pixel 8a? If you decide to buy the new mid-range device, you’ll want to pick the best storage size for your needs and budget.

Selecting storage for a new smartphone can be rather tricky even when you’re dealing with a device like the Pixel 8a that only comes in two sizes.

While some people might be tempted to go with the least amount of storage due to its price, a lot of people will be much better off paying more for the extra space.

There are a lot of factors to consider before you pick a Pixel 8a storage size. We’ll break down everything you need to think about about before you buy in this guide.

Pixel 8a Storage Options

Yes, there are only two Pixel 8a storage sizes to choose from. This makes the decision a little easier, but you’ll still want to dig in because selecting the right amount might save you money and prevent headaches down the road.

Google offers the Pixel 8a in 128GB and 256GB configurations. We don’t expect it to offer larger storage sizes down the road so what you see is what you get.

Pay for Storage Now or Later

The Pixel 8a doesn’t have a microSD card slot for expanded storage so if you want to add additional storage, you’ll need to use cloud storage or buy a compatible drive.

If you plan to shoot high-resolution videos and photos, download movies or songs, or play games, you’ll need quite a bit of internal storage space.

While 128GB might seem like it’s enough, your storage may start to fill up quick. At that point you’ll be forced to continuously delete files you no longer need, buy a compatible drive, or pay for a cloud storage service like Google One.

Fortunately, Google One is pretty inexpensive. You can get 100GB of cloud storage for just a $1.99 a month.

Check Your Current Storage

Before you pick one size or the other, make sure you check your current phone’s storage because it will give you insight into your needs.

Head into your phone’s storage and check how much free space you currently have available. You’ll be able to see exactly what’s taking up the most storage.

From here, you should be able to narrow the decision down a bit. If you’re still on the fence, allow us to make a few recommendations.

Should Buy the 128GB Pixel 8a?

The 128GB Pixel 8a is the cheapest model Google offers and it should be considered if you don’t think of yourself as a power user. This model is $499 without a trade-in or deal.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to buy the 128GB Pixel 8a:

You stream most of your movies and music

You don’t plan to shoot a lot of high-resolution video

You plan to store your photos in the cloud or on a computer

You come nowhere close to using 128GB of storage on your current phone

128GB isn’t a ton of storage in this day and age so you’ll really want to dig into your habits and your phone’s current storage to make sure it’s suitable.

Should Buy the 256GB Pixel 8?

The 256GB is the Pixel 8a model with the most storage, but it’s more expensive than the 128GB version. It retails for $559 without a trade-in or deal.

Here are some reasons why you should buy the 256GB Pixel 8a:

You like to store some of your movies, photos, and music locally

You plan to shoot some high-resolution video

You’re close to using 128GB of space on your current phone

You hate having to occasionally manage the files on your phone

A 256GB Pixel 8a can work well with, or without, a cloud subscription. Paying an extra $60 for the peace of mind that comes with an extra 128GB to play around with won’t break the bank either.

While everyone’s needs and budget are different, we recommend going with the 256GB if you can.