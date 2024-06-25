Pixel 9: Great News for Buyers as Launch May Come Early

Google’s confirmed a surprise Pixel event in August which means we may see the company launch the new Pixel 9 series this summer.

The company today sent out invites for an in-person Made by Google event where it says it plans to “showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.”

The event, which is set for August 13th, kicks off at 10AM Pacific / 1PM Eastern. It will start with a keynote address and it will be followed by a hands-on product experience.

The invite doesn’t explicitly say what products will be on hand but it’s safe to assume Android 15, Google’s new operating system, will be on hand.

We may also see the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL debut at the show. Google typically launches its new flagship Pixel phones in the fall so this would represent a big change.

Other potential product announcements include a new Galaxy Watch 3 and a Pixel Fold 2.

Pixel 9 rumors have hinted at several upgrades including:

New Tensor G4 chip

Triple-camera setup for the base Pixel 9

Design changes including thin bezels

Larger Pixel 9 XL

If Google plans to launch the Pixel 9 series in August, we should know for sure well ahead of the event. Google’s announcements typically leak out in advance.