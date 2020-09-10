Editorials
3 Reasons to Pre-Order PS5 & 4 Reasons Not To
Here are the reasons that you should order the PS5 right now, and a few reasons that you should wait before you upgrade to the new PlayStation. This is what you need to know so that you can make the best decision for your situation.
The PS5 release date is this fall, and it should be here before the middle of November. The Xbox Series X arrives on November 10th, so you can expect to see the PS5 arrive around that time.
You can already pre-register for the PS5 pre-orders from Sony, and we expect that retailers will offer PS5 pre-orders in the next few weeks. We could see an announcement in days.
Here are the reasons that you should pre-order the PS5 in 2020, and the reasons that you should wait a little longer.
Reasons to Pre-Order the PS5
Reasons Not to Pre-Order the PS5
- Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
- Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
Pre-Order to Play the PS5 on Day One
Do you want to play the PS5 on release day? Or actually any day in 2020? Or are you planning to give a PS5 for Christmas this year? If you answer yes to any of these questions you should pre-order.
We already know that the PS5 is going to be hard to find this holiday shopping season and potentially into 2021. COVID supply chain issues and high demand will make it tough to find in stock at a store.
If you are looking for a PS5, you should pre-order. Even if release day delivery slips quickly, you are better off pre-ordering than hoping to walk into a store and find one in stock.
Pre-Order for Exclusives
The PS5 arguably packs in the biggest number of exclusives, and if you want to play any of these you need a PS5 in your life. These include;
- Gran Tourismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s SPider-Man: Miles Morales
- Destruction AllStars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
There are also other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playground, plus all the other cool games coming to both new consoles.
Pre-Order If You’re On the Fence
Are you on the fence? If you think that you want to buy the PS5, you should pre-order. You can cancel this if you don’t like what you hear or see after you order. Or, if you get the PS5 and decide that you don’t like it, you can always resell it.
What you can’t do is just walk in and get one when you make up your mind. That isn’t to say you should throw $500 at a chance that you will like it, but if you pre-order and cancel you will be out nothing more than a temporary credit car hold.
Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
Before you spend money on the PS5, you should think about which model you want. There is a version without a disc drive that will be cheaper than the main model. We don’t know if the missing disc drive is the only difference, or if it will not offer 4K gaming similar to the Xbox Series S.
You should also check out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With cross-play you may be more inclined to switch to Xbox from Playstation than the last time you bought a console.
Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
Are you happy with your current gaming setup? For gamers who are rocking the ultimate setup of TV, console, and accessories, it may be a good time to hold off.
The good news is that most PS4 headsets, controllers, and accessories will work with the PS5. This means that you can spend money on your current setup over the next few months. or year and then get into a PS5 when you are ready.
Wait for Reviews
The biggest reason that we recommend waiting for the PS5 is to read reviews. These will likely arrive a week or two ahead of the PS5 release date, but well after the pre-order period.
If you value critic and user reviews, you should wait to pre-order and see what people say about the new console. Just remember that this could push out your time to get one by months.
Wait for Deals
Are you hoping to get an amazing deal on the PS5? Don’t count on seeing one in the first few months or even the year. There is a small chance that we see some bundles or some deals in early 2021, but data suggests a longer wait.
According to a study conducted for eBay on PS4 sales, the best time to buy a PS5 is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s released a new version of iOS 13 for the iPhone SE and the iOS 13.7 update could have a tremendous impact on your phone’s performance.
iOS 13.7 follows iOS 13.6.1. Unlike iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.7 is a small milestone release and it brings new features and bug fixes to the original iPhone SE.
While some iPhone SE users are seeing performance gains after installing the new firmware, some users are running into bugs and performance issues after making the move to Apple’s new firmware.
Some of these issues are new, some of them have carried over from previous versions of iOS 13.
If you’re moving your iPhone SE from iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7, you get the smallest download and the shortest list of changes.
If you’re running an older version of iOS on your phone, your iOS 13.7 update is more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped. They’re baked in.
With that in mind we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone SE’s iOS 13.7 update.
We’ll take you through the problems plaguing the phone, show you how to fix them, tell you about the downgrade, and walk you through Apple’s plans for iOS.
First, we’ll start with some quick impressions of iOS 13.7’s performance on the iPhone SE. We’ve been using the software for several days and here’s what we’ve learned thus far.
iPhone SE iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
iOS 13.7 is running just fine.
While some iPhone SE users have encountered bugs and performance problems, we haven't had much trouble with the new firmware.
We've noticed a bit of lag in some areas, particularly when using the keyboard, but most transitions and animations are crisp and fast.
We haven't seen a dip in battery life and we haven't had any issues with our connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) yet.
We haven't had any major hiccups with our core apps either. Apps like Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Netflix, Slack, and Asana are working just fine.
It's important to note that we've kept them updated and many developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates. If you've having issues, check for an update.
As of right now we're recommending iOS 13.7 to most iPhone SE users. If you need additional feedback about the firmware, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 13.7 update right now.
Apple
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14 Beta & 11 Reasons You Should
While some people might want to install the iOS 14 beta right now, others are better off waiting or avoiding the pre-release software altogether.
The company used its WWDC 2020 keynote to outline many of the features coming to the iPhone this fall with iOS 14. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until the fall to try them out.
The iOS 14 beta is out for developers right now. Those who don’t want to pay for a developer account can download the public iOS 14 beta.
The company’s also pushed the iOS 14 beta into its Beta Software Program. The Beta Software Program is free and requires a compatible device and a working Apple ID.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
There are plenty of reasons to consider trying out iOS 14 right now. The beta includes a number of changes including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, new Memoji, and many other features.
While it’s exciting to try out new features ahead of their official release, there are also some great reasons to avoid the iOS 14 beta.
Pre-release software is typically plagued with issues and iOS 14 beta is no different. Beta testers are reporting a variety of issues with the software.
If you run into bugs or performance problems, you can jump back down to iOS 13. However, you can only downgrade back to iOS 13.7.
That means you can’t move your phone’s software back to anything older than iOS 13.7 and that makes moving to iOS 14 beta a pretty big decision for those of you running iOS 13.6.1 or older.
Apple will improve iOS 14 over time and a lot of you will want to wait for the additional polish that will come with upcoming betas. Many others will just want to stay put on stable iOS 13 software.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
If you’re on the fence, allow us to guide you through the best reasons to try the iOS 14 beta and the best reasons to wait or avoid it completely.
We’ll continue to update this with new features, fixes, enhancements, and problems as we find them.
Install to Help Improve Apple Improve iOS 14
Trying new features before they are released to the public can be exciting, but remember that trying the beta will also help Apple squash issues before they reach millions of iPhone users around the world.
Your testing could help the company discover a nasty bug or a performance problem ahead of the final release later this year.
If you're sick of dealing with issues or sick of hearing friends and family complain about problems, think about giving the iOS 14 beta a try.
If you decide to download the iOS 14 beta and find an issue on board, make sure you report it to Apple. This way, engineers can work on a permanent fix.
Last update on 2020-09-10. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Android
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Update Info (2020)
With the official Android 11 roll out from Google underway, we want to take you through everything you should know right now Samsung’s plans for Galaxy phones and tablets.
Earlier today, Google pushed its next operating system, Android 11, to Pixel users. That’s huge news for the Pixel community and it’s also big news for those who own other Android-powered devices. It means an official release is getting closer for those phones and tablets as well.
With Android 11 rolling out and Samsung’s Android 10 roll out slowing down, Galaxy smartphone and tablet users are starting to think about the future.
While some Android OEMs started talking about Android 11 months ago, Samsung remained silent. That changed after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung has confirmed early Android 11 plans. And thanks to that information, rumors and traditions, we can put together an overview for those of you curious about Android 11.
In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 11 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, or another Galaxy device.
We’ll take you through what we know about Samsung’s version of Android 11. We’ll take you through what we know about the release date and we’ll outline which devices will get an upgrade to the new version of Android.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
Let’s start with what’s coming out before the official version of Android 11. Samsung is still rolling out Android 10 updates and it’s also pushing monthly updates to its stable of Galaxy phones and tablets.
Samsung Galaxy September Update
Samsung’s September update is pushing out right now.
The update is rolling out to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A21s and you can expect it to hit more devices in the near future as Samsung ramps up the release.
The company’s September update includes a ton of patches including 15 fixes that are for issues related to Samsung’s own software.
If you want to learn more about Samsung’s September security update, head on over to the company’s website.
As a reminder, here’s the current breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage:
Current Models for Monthly Security Updates
- Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note8, Galaxy Note9, Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10 5G, Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, Galaxy Note10 Lite, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Enterprise Models: Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A50, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy XCover FieldPro, Galaxy XCover Pro
Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates
- Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01, Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J4 Core, Galaxy J6+
- Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40
- Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019), Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab Active2, Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy View2
- W20 5G
Current Models for Other Regular Security Updates
- Galaxy S8 Lite, Galaxy Note FE
- Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A8 Star
- Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy J3 Top, Galaxy J4, Galaxy J5 (2017), Galaxy J5 Prime, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J7 (2017), Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy J7 Prime2, Galaxy J7 Pop, Galaxy J7 Top, Galaxy J7 Max, Galaxy J7 Neo, Galaxy J7+, Galaxy J8
- Galaxy Tab A (2017), Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab E 8 Refresh
So while devices like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 probably won’t get Android 11, they will get security patches and bug fixes for the foreseeable future.
The company’s pushed One UI 2.1, the interface that arrived on board the Galaxy S20 series, to a number of devices including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy A51, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note 9.
These updates brought a variety of changes including:
- Quick Share
- Music Share
- Single Take
- AR Zone
- Pro Video Recording
That said, the One UI 2.1 update for older devices was missing at least one feature that’s present on Galaxy S20 models: Bixby Routines.
The company’s also released another version of One UI, dubbed One UI 2.5, that brings a number of improvements to Galaxy devices. The software debuted on board the Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung is pushing One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 Lite with more releases on the way.
The company is also planning to bring One UI 2.5 to the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy Fold. It’s unclear when these updates will roll out.
One UI 2.5 is a fairly minor update, but it does bring a few notable changes including the ability for your device to remember the angle you used for your last selfie.
The camera app will also remember the last shooting mode you used (video, etc). There’s also support for full-screen navigation gestures in third-party launchers.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11: What’s New
Samsung’s version of Android 11 will look a lot different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s new One UI 3.0 user interface.
While we have some information, we don’t have the full picture because Samsung’s version of Android 11 is still in development. That said, it should bring a lot of Google’s features with it.
Google’s version of Android 11 includes:
- Improved Quick Replies.
- Mute notification sounds & vibrations during video capture recording.
- Chat Bubbles.
- Native Screen Recording.
- Bluetooth improvements for headphones.
- Memory Input/Output improvements.
- Biometric Authentication Strength
- Low Latency support.
- Variable refresh rates.
- Resume on Reboot.
- And a whole lot more.
We’ll learn more about the operating system as we push away from the Pixel roll out.
Samsung’s also working on the software that will power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. The firmware was, as expected, is based on Android 11.
We don’t know what the software will look like, but the devices will almost certainly be powered by a new version of One UI, probably dubbed One UI 3.1.
These Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 11
Samsung typically keeps devices updated with major Android software updates for two years. Fortunately, it looks like the company will change this policy for Android 11.
The company says it’s committed to providing three years of major software upgrades going forward. This is obviously a huge development.
Initially it looked like this might only apply to higher profile devices, but according to Samsung, lengthier support will also be extended to other devices.
Here’s the full list:
- Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 in addition to Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices.
- Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices.
- Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Fold and upcoming Z series devices
- Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices.
- Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices.
As for Android 11, Popular phones like the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 are shoo-ins. The Galaxy Note 20 will make the move to Android 11 as well.
As for the company’s tablets, the Galaxy Tab S6 and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) will get upgraded to Android 11. You can also expect the new Galaxy Tab S7 to get upgraded as well.
Mid-range phones and tablets from 2019 should also move from Android 10 to Android 11.
Here is a preliminary list of device we think will get upgraded to Android 11 in 2020 and 2021:
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10e
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20e
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A40
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A50s
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A60
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A70s
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A8s
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M40
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 8 Plus (2019)
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
These Galaxy Devices Might Not Get Android 11
Any Galaxy device that’s not on that list is currently on the fence when it comes to Android 11. That means popular devices like the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series are very much in danger of getting left behind on Android 10.
Here are a few Samsung Galaxy devices that could stick around on Android 10:
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Galaxy A8+ (2018)
- Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Galaxy A6 (2018)
- Galaxy A6+ (2018)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018)
Older models like Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 probably won’t get upgraded to Android 11 either. Neither device has been upgraded to Android 10.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Beta
Google’s Android 11 beta included the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4a.
Other companies that took part in the Android 11 beta included OnePlus (OnePlus 8 series), Xiomi (Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and the POCO F2 Pro), and OPPO (Find X2 and Find X2 Pro).
As for Samsung, it will host its own Android 11 beta for Galaxy devices.
The company has launched its Android 11 beta program. The program has started in the pre-release phase which requires users to register to become a Samsung developer partner. You can do that over on its website.
Samsung’s Android 11 pre-beta is limited to Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models in South Korea and the United States, but the company will open the beta up to users in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom once the pre-beta process ends.
As for the start of the public Android 11 beta, it looks like it could happen soon. An update for the company’s Samsung’s Galaxy Wearable app includes support for Android 11.
Samsung used to keep its Android betas exclusive to its Galaxy S flagship models. In 2016, the Android Nougat beta was exclusive to Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users. In 2017, Samsung limited the Android Oreo beta to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.
It took a different approach with Android Pie. Instead of keeping it limited to Galaxy S flagships, Samsung expanded the Android Pie/One UI beta to former flagships and mid-range devices. The Android 10 beta reverted back to the old days with a far more limited release.
While we don’t know how the Android 11 beta will work exactly, you can expect the Galaxy Note 20 to take part at some point. We also expect to see a release for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 models down the road.
For more on the Samsung Galaxy Android 11 beta program, take a look at our guide.
Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Release Date
So when will Samsung release its first Android 11 update? Let’s start with what we know.
Now that the Galaxy Android 11 beta program is live, we know that the company is hard at work on updates for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.
The Galaxy S20+ Android 11 update recently appeared in a benchmark on HTML5test which is a sign that testing is underway behind the scenes. The device being tested was running the company’s unreleased Samsung Internet 13.0.
The company is reportedly testing Android 11 on the Galaxy S10+. Earlier this year the device showed up in a Geekbench benchmark.
Last year, Samsung pushed its first public Android 10 beta in October, or, several weeks after Google pushed the official version of Android 10 to Pixel devices. With the official version of Android 11 out for Pixel devices, the public beta is getting close.
Samsung says the Galaxy S20 series will be the first to Android 11 and we expect the Galaxy Note 20 series to follow closely behind. These devices will followed by older models like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.
And while a lot of Galaxy models will probably get Android 11 in the second half 2020, many others will have to wait until 2021. Samsung’s Android roll outs typically span across several months.
We’ll continue to update this post with new information as the year goes on so make sure to check back in with us.
Wait for Even Better Performance
You can expect the Galaxy S21 series to build on the foundation left by the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
A sketchy report out of China claims Samsung will utilize the Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S21 to keep the price down.
Of course, there's also a chance the Galaxy S21 makes the jump to Qualcomm's rumored Snapdragon 875 processor. If true, that should lead to notable improvements in overall speed, multitasking, and battery life.
91Mobiles has released potential information about Qualcomm's new processor. It will supposedly include a new X60 5G modem and an Adreno 660 graphics processor.
Unfortunately, the report doesn't shed any light on how much it'll improve upon the Snapdragon 865. We probably won't get those details until much later this year.
According to a report out of Taiwan, TSMC has reportedly started production of the Snapdragon 875. The report claims the company is "using 5nm production"and that it will indeed use the X60 5G modem.
Another processor rumor hints at a new Exynos 1000 processor for the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra and an Exynos 991 or or Exynos 992 for the cheapest Galaxy S21 model.
Leaker Ice Universe says the Exynos 1000 will still "lose" to the Snapdragon 875, he says power consumption should be improved.
The company is also reportedly thinking about ditching the Exynos name for its in-house processors.
The Galaxy S20's 120Hz screens are extremely smooth, but they can drain battery life and the hope is that Samsung's improvements to next year's models will help tone that down. The Galaxy S20 represents Samsung's first stab at the technology.
The Galaxy S20's 5G connectivity can also have a heavy impact on battery life and bringing a new modem aboard the Galaxy S21 could help counteract that.
As for the size of the Galaxy S21's battery, Samsung-centric blog Galaxy Club has spotted information about its size.
The information points to a 4,660mAh capacity battery. The Galaxy S20's battery is rated at 4,370mAh so this would represent a small bump.
So if you want a high-end Galaxy phone, but think you might want a little more polish, consider hanging around for next year's flagships.
Last update on 2020-09-10. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Editorials
4 Reasons to Pre-Order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & 3 Reasons Not To
Should you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today? Or is it worth waiting for more information about the game and a closer look at the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer component? We help you decide, by walking you through the most important aspects of this decision with both sides of the argument so that you can decide what you want to do.
The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date is November 13, and there is a Black Ops Cold War beta coming ahead of the release. There is a multiplier reveal on September 9th, which will give us a closer glimpse of the new game and of the biggest component for most gamers.
Once you decide if you want to pre-order, we have a rundown of which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War edition to buy. This is especially important if you plan to buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X.
While the new Call of Duty comes out relatively soon, it is still pretty early for most people to pre-order the game. Here are the reasons you should pre-order Black Ops Cold War right now;
- Pre-Order If You Love Call of Duty
- Pre-Order if the Campaign Looks Amazing
- Pre-Order for Full Beta Access
- Pre-Order if the Multiplayer Looks Awesome
There are plenty of reasons not to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War yet. Here are the big reasons to wait;
You can buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Amazon, Best Buy, Xbox, PlayStation, and Battle.net starting at $59.99.
Last update on 2020-09-10. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Apple
9 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 13.7
Downloading the iPadOS 13.7 update right now might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini. to Apple’s latest firmware.
iPadOS 13.7 is a small milestone release and it brings bug fixes to Apple’s stable of slates.
If you’re moving your iPad up from iPadOS 13.6.1 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 13.7 update will be more substantial. That’s because the changes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
iPadOS 13.7 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install it today or at some point in the near future. That said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your tablet and that’s why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move.
A little prep work before the installation should help you avoid serious issues.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
If you run into issues on iPadOS 13.7, note that you can no longer downgrade your device’s software. Apple has stopped signing on iPadOS 13.6.1. Apple has also stopped signing on iPadOS 13.6 and older versions of iPadOS which means there’s no way back.
So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.6.1 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 13.7 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 13.7. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.
Backup Your Data
Backing up your iPad's data might be the most important step to take before installing iPadOS 13.7.
Data loss issues are pretty rare these days, but there's always a chance something gets fouled up during the transition process so you'll want to play it safe.
A lot of you probably know how to backup your data, but if you don't know where to start, we've got a few guides that will help.
If you want to backup using Apple's iCloud service, take a look at our guide. If you need additional help, you'll want to check out Apple's guide to using iCloud.
If you don't want to use iCloud, we have a guide that will take you through the backup process using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you have a lot of data on your iPad, this process could take awhile so you'll want to remain patient.
Last update on 2020-09-10. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.