4 Reasons to Buy the 10.2-inch iPad & 2 Reasons Not To

The most popular iPad packs in a 10.2-inch Retina Display, support for the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard and ships with iPadOS 13 onboard for $329. The new iPad is tempting, it’s affordable and it packs in features that just a few years ago only existed on premium models. Here’s a look at the reasons to buy the 10.2-inch iPad, and a few reasons to wait.

The iPad went on sale in late 2019 and retails for $329, but there are routinely deals that offer up to $50 off and even bigger savings if you get an LTE model. While it’s not a must-have for every buyer, if you’re using an older model, or looking to replace an aging laptop, this might be the perfect device for you.

New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) 10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

It may be tempting to buy the 10.2-inch iPad right now, but if you don’t upgrade often, you may want to wait for more information, the ability to go hands-on and to learn what reviews say about this product. It also may be worth waiting to see what the 2020 iPad looks like.

Here’s our guide to help you decide if you should buy the 10.2-inch iPad today, or if you should hold off for now. You can use this guide to figure out how much iPad storage you need and this roundup of the best iPad accessories to get started if you decide to buy one.

Buy For the Larger Display & Smart Connector > 1 / 6 The new iPad features a larger 10.2-inch display and it now supports the Smart Connector, which lets you attach an Apple Smart Keyboard to your laptop. This iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad that Apple sold up until this month. You get an extra half-inch, which is noticeable, but not as game-changing as going up to an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While it would have been nice to see True-Tone come to this model, it's still a nice upgrade to the display. Another change is the Smart Connector, which lets you connect the Smart Keyboard for the iPad. This is a keyboard that uses small contacts on the back to connect and to get power. These are the major new features for the iPad, and if you know that you will use them, go ahead and buy today. > 1 / 6

