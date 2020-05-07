4 Reasons to Buy the Surface Go 2 and 3 Reasons Not To

The Surface Go 2 packs in a bigger display, better battery life, and faster performance alongside the portability and accessory options that brought success to the first Surface Go. We’ll help you decide if you should buy the Surface Go 2 now, or if you should wait for another option.

The Surface Go 2 features a 10.5-inch display, includes an 8th Gen Intel Core M processor option and you’ll find upgraded microphones and cameras that could make this a perfect remote learning companion or work from home upgrade that won’t break the bank.

The Surface Go 2 starts at $399, and there are discounts for students, parents, teachers, and military members. The Surface Go 2 Type Cover is $129.99 and the Surface Pen is $99.99.

You can pre-order the Surface Go 2 today, and it ships on May 12th from Microsoft, Best Buy and B&H Photo.

Here are the reasons to buy the Surface Go 2 right now;

There are also a few reasons not to buy the Surface Go 2 right now including;

There are a lot of options out there, and while this is a great looking device, you may find something that pushes you over the edge in one direction or the other.