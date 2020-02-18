Accessories
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 AirPods & 3 Reasons Not To
“Should I wait for the 2020 AirPods?” That is something I am hearing more and more from friends and readers who want to know if it is worth waiting for AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro Lite as they may be called.
I’ve been monitoring the rumors to stay on top of what may be coming, and what you may want to wait for. Whether you are using the original AirPods, AirPods 2 or AirPods Pro, this is what you need to know about waiting for the new AirPods this year — whatever they are called.
If you buy AirPods right now, your options are to get the AirPods (2019) model or AirPods Pro. You can still find the original AirPods on sale, but they aren’t worth buying in 2020 unless you find an amazing deal on them.
Here are the reasons you should wait for the 2020 AirPods before you buy;
- Wait Until the March Apple Event
- Wait For New AirPods Features
- Wait If You Want Over the Ear AirPods
- Wait for Better Water Resistance
While it does make sense for many shoppers to wait, it will be a while before we see new models, so there are also a good number of reasons not to wait for the 2020 AirPods including;
- Don’t Wait If You Need New Headphones Now
- Don’t Wait for Deals
- Don’t Wait If You Find a Good Alternative
The current 2020 AirPods rumors are quite sparse, but we are hearing about potential AirPods Pro Lite models, which sound a lot like new 2020 AirPods.
These are described as an entry-level version of the AirPods Pro. The DigiTimes report mentioned production in Q2 2020.
The current lineup of AirPods and AirPods Pro doesn’t leave much room for a third model, so there is a very good chance that this rumor is talking about a new 2020 AirPods model that replaces the standard version retailing for $159.
Read below for more on each of these reasons. I will update the rumors section above as we learn more about what you can expect from 2020 AirPods.
Wait Until the March Apple Event
There is a very good chance that Apple hosts a March 2020 event. We've been hearing rumors of a special event for months now, and it makes sense that Apple will show off an iPhone SE 2 and potentially new iPads.
We have not specifically heard that Apple will announce 2020 AirPods at this event, but with the chance that Apple will host this event by the end of March and AirPods 2 arriving last March, some buyers will want to wait and see what happens.
This is a safety wait, which will allow you to make sure that you get the latest AirPods in case Apple does announce something new for AirPods at this event.
One rumor is that Apple will announce a wireless charging pad at the event, which may convince you to spend your money on the AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro.
The latest rumor suggests that Apple is hosting an event on March 31st, so it could be worth waiting to see what comes.
