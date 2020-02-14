Apple
Refurbished MacBook Pro 16 Now Available From Apple
You can now save $360 to $420 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro when you buy one refurbished directly from Apple. This is a great way to save money, get the bigger screen, better keyboard, and a full Apple warranty while saving some cash.
Starting at $2,039 for the 2.6Ghz 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, you save significantly over buying new.
When you buy a refurbished MacBook Pro from Apple, you get a full one year warranty and you can add AppleCare+ if you want extra protection.
With a refurbished MacBook Pro direct from Apple, you get a laptop that looks brand new thanks to a fresh exterior case.
Apple sells several refurbished MacBook Pro 16 models with $420 in savings on the standard $2,799 model. Check out the rest of the refurbished MacBook Pro 16 lineup.
