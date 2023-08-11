Samsung Galaxy Android 14 Beta Problems: 5 Things to Know

Samsung’s pushed its Android 14 and One UI 6 beta to select Galaxy devices which means we’re starting to learn about the problems plaguing the software.

The company’s official Android 14/One UI 6 release date is weeks away, but Galaxy users can give the new operating system a try right now.

Samsung’s Android 14 beta is available for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Germany, South Korea, and the United States. It will spread to other regions, and other devices, in the weeks ahead.

The Android 14 beta lets Galaxy users try out the software’s new features and it will also help Samsung squash bugs and performance issues ahead of the final release.

If you’re weighing a move away from Android 13, know that beta software isn’t for everyone. The Android 14/One UI 6 beta is pre-release software and early software can be extremely buggy.

If you’re debating a move to the Samsung Android 14 beta, you should be familiar with its problems before you install the software on your device.

And if you’re already running the Android 14 beta on your Galaxy device, you should keep an eye out for problems. If you do run into issues, you should report them to Samsung so the company can improve the final product.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Samsung Galaxy Android 14 beta problems, provide you with places to look for fixes, show you where to find feedback about the Samsung Android 14/One UI 6 beta, and show you how to report issues with the software.

Galaxy Android 14 Beta Problems

Samsung’s Android 14 beta could have a huge impact on your Galaxy device’s performance. Some users might see improvements, but others will run into bugs and performance issues.

Some of these issues might be minor bugs, but others could have a negative effect on your day-to-day so keep that in mind if you rely on your device to get through the day.

It’s extremely early, but Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users running Android 14/One UI 6 are already reporting bugs and performance issues.

We’re hearing about Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, Bluetooth problems, abnormal battery drain, crashes, UI lag, issues with first-party apps like the camera, and issues with various third-party applications.

This list will grow as more regions are added to the beta and as Samsung pushes the software to other Galaxy devices.

How to Report Galaxy Android 14 Beta Problems

If you run into bugs or performance issues while running Samsung’s Android 14 beta on your device, you’ll want to report back to Samsung.

Your feedback will help the company identify, and potentially fix, issues before the official version arrives for millions of users later on this year.

In order to provide feedback about bugs or errors in Android 14/One UI 6 beta software, you’ll need to use the Samsung Members application. In the app, select Beta feedback then Send feedback. It’s that easy.

In order to ensure relevant log information is included in the error report, Samsung says you’ll want to submit the report within 3 minutes of encountering the bug or error.

The company says you shouldn’t swipe away from the Samsung Members application until you’re notified the report has been sent. This process can take up to 5 minutes.

How to Fix Galaxy Android 14 Beta Problems

If you encounter an issue with Samsung’s Android 14 beta, make sure you’re running the latest version. Samsung will update the software with bug fixes throughout the beta session.

If you can’t wait for Samsung to release the next version of its Android 14/One UI 6 beta, you’ll have to try and fix the issue(s) yourself.

The Samsung Galaxy Reddit is a great resource as solutions for beta issues will be shared there. Same goes for forums covering individual devices like the Galaxy S23 Reddit. You’ll also want to check out Samsung’s Community forum for potential fixes.

If you’re having trouble installing the Android 14 beta on your Galaxy device, you’ll want to check out Samsung’s Android 14 beta FAQ for advice.

If the issues become too frustrating, you can move your Galaxy device off the Android 14 beta. You need to withdrawal through Samsung Members app on your device by going to Settings, then One UI Beta Program status, and then Withdraw.

Where to Find Android 14 Beta Feedback

As we push toward the official Galaxy Android 14 update release in the fall, you’ll want to monitor feedback from those testing the software.

We’ve seen feedback emerge on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube. We’ve also seen feedback on Samsung’s Community Forums, XDA-Developers, the Samsung Galaxy Reddit, and the Galaxy S23 Reddit.

Short-term feedback about the software is useful, but you’ll also want to make sure you dig into long-term feedback from beta testers if you’re on the fence about the move from Android 13 to Android 14 beta or from one version of the Android 14 beta to another.

What’s Next

Again, Samsung will push new versions of the Android 14/One UI 6 beta with bug fixes and enhancements. If your device is struggling, keep your eyes peeled for new firmware.

As for the official release, Samsung typically releases its major Android updates toward the end of the year. Last year, Android 13 and One UI 5 started moving out in October.

The tipster who released early information about Samsung’s plans for the beta says the company is planning to release its first stable Android 14/One UI 6 update in October.