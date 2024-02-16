Samsung Galaxy Android 15 Update Info (2024)

Google’s confirmed the next version of Android which means we’re starting to get questions about the Samsung Galaxy Android 15 update. We’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

Samsung’s currently focused on getting Android 14 and One UI 6.x updates out to Galaxy phones and tablets, but that will change later this year when it pushes its Android 15 and One UI 7 update to customers around the world.

The company is far more communicative about Android software these days, but it will likely take months for it to outline its plans for Android 15.

Samsung’s quiet right now, but we can put together an early Samsung Galaxy Android 15 roadmap using confirmed information, rumors and traditions.

This roadmap will help you set proper expectations as we push toward the inevitable release of Samsung’s Android 15 update with One UI 7 for Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

In this guide we’ll take you through what you should know about Android 15 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy, a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S9 or another Galaxy device.

We’ll also walk you through what we know about Android 15’s features, the Samsung Android 15 release date, the Android 15 beta, and everything else Samsung owners need to know as we push through 2024.

Samsung Galaxy February Update

Let’s start with the software rolling out ahead of Samsung’s Android 15 updates.

While many of these software updates are based on Android 14, some are based on Android 13. Some of these releases will also bring updates to Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung currently pushing its February 2024 update to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A53, and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in select regions.

You can learn more about the contents of Samsung’s February update, and its other monthly updates over on the company’s security website.

Here’s the breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage. Samsung continually adds, and removes, devices from these lists.

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, W23, W23 flip, W24, W24 Flip

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy Xcover 5, Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, Xcover 7

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates

Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A22e 5G, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A13, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04s, Galaxy A04e, Galaxy A14, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A05, Galaxy A05s, Galaxy A15, Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, Galaxy M04, Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy M34 5G, Galaxy M44 5G, Galaxy M54 5G

Galaxy F13, Galaxy F04, Galaxy F14 5G, Galaxy F34 5G, Galaxy F54 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab Active3, Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active5, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+

Enterprise Models: Galaxy Xcover Pro

Current Models for Biannual Security Updates

Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A02, Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A03 core

Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51

Galaxy M12, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M62

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy F52 5G, Galaxy F62

Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020), Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE

W21 5G, W22 5G

Some Galaxy devices won’t get upgraded to Android 15, but they’ll still get regular or, in some cases irregular, security updates in 2024 and beyond.

Samsung Galaxy Android 15: What’s New

Samsung’s version of Android 15 will look different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s One UI.

We haven’t seen any definitive information yet, but you can expect Samsung to debut One UI 7 alongside Android 15 later this year.

Samsung’s One UI upgrades typically deliver design changes, enhancements for current features, and brand new features for newer, and older, Galaxy models.

Older phones and tablets sometimes miss out on newer features. If you want the best feature set, you may need to upgrade to a new phone or tablet.

We don’t know anything about Samsung’s version of Android 15 yet. That being said, we do know quite a bit about Google’s plans for Android 15 and you can expect many of these features to land on board Samsung’s version of the operating system.

Google will likely add and subtract features during the beta process so the final version of Android 15 could look a bit different than the version developers are using right now.

These Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 15

Samsung used to keep Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android software updates for two years. Fortunately, that policy has changed.

The company’s new Galaxy S24 models (Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra) will all get seven years of software support. This matches what Google’s providing to its Pixel 8 users.

Unfortunately, this policy won’t extend to older devices.

Here are the Galaxy phones and tablets that are set to get four years of new Android/One UI releases and five years of security updates.

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices. Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices. Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices.

These devices have moved to Android 14 and One UI 6. Newer Galaxy A Series, Galaxy M Series, and XCover models have also moved up to Android 14.

Most of these should get upgraded to Android 15 though we do expect the software to miss older models. We may see the aging flagships like the Galaxy S21 series miss out.

Samsung Galaxy Android 15 Beta

Google’s currently hosting its Android 15 Developer Preview for the following devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

We may see devices from other OEMs take part in this beta, but we expect Samsung to run its own beta program outside of Google’s.

Samsung used to keep its Galaxy Beta program limited to flagship models, but in recent years the company has brought mid-range phones into the fold as well.

So while we don’t know exactly how the Galaxy Android 15 beta process will work, you can expect the Galaxy S24 series and several other devices to take part.

Samsung’s betas are usually limited to select regions. Big markets like the United States are always on the list, but smaller markets are typically left out.

The first Galaxy Android 15 beta will arrive much later in the year, probably sometime in the summer once Google’s made enough progress.

Samsung Galaxy Android 15 Release Date

When will Samsung release its first stable Android 15 update? Here’s what we can tell you based on the company’s previous Android roll outs.

Google says the final version of Android 15 will drop for Pixel phones sometime after July. Probably August, but Google hasn’t confirmed.

Samsung won’t beat Google which means the soonest we’ll see Samsung release Android 15 is sometime in the late summer or early fall.

The company typically releases its major Android updates toward the end of the year. Last year, Android 14 and One UI 6 started moving out in late October.

While a lot of Galaxy models will get upgraded to Android 15 and One UI 7 in the second half of 2024, many others will have to wait until 2025.