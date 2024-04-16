What to Expect from the Samsung Galaxy Android 15 Beta

Google recently released the first Android 15 beta for Pixel devices and the release has Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners asking questions about their version of the beta. We’ll answer as many as we can in this guide.

The first Android 15 beta gives everyday Pixel users a chance to try Google’s new operating system before it’s released to the general public. It’s plagued with issues, but the features might convince some Pixel owners to give it a spin.

While the beta is limited to Pixel devices, we expect Android OEM’s like Samsung to offer their own versions of the Android 15 beta later this year.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed any plan for the beta, but we’ve been covering Samsung and its software for many years so we can provide you with a very early look at what to expect.

The company occasionally tweaks how it handles its Android beta program, but it usually follows a similar formula year after year.

So, with that in mind, here’s what Galaxy users can expect from Samsung’s Android 15 and One UI 7 beta (One UI is Samsung’s skin) in 2024.

Will Samsung Have an Android 15 Beta?

Again, Samsung hasn’t confirmed, but the expectation is that Samsung will host an Android 15 beta for Galaxy device later this year.

Samsung has utilized a public beta testing process for many years and we haven’t seen anything that suggests it will stop doing so this year.

So yes, you can expect Samsung to host an Android 15/One UI 7 beta later this year.

When Will the Samsung Android 15 Beta Start?

If you’re hoping the Galaxy Android 15 beta starts soon, you’re probably going to be disappointed. We don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.

Google is gearing up for Google I/O, its annual developer conference, and we expect the company to outline Android 15 in detail at the event. Google I/O 2024 kicks off on May 14th.

Samsung won’t start the beta before Google I/O and if we take a trip down memory lane, it will probably be weeks before the company fires it up.

Last year, the company launched its Android 14/One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series on August 10th. The year before that, the company launched its Android 13/One UI 5 beta for the Galaxy S22 series on August 7th.

So, given its history, we may see Samsung launch the first Android 15 beta in early August. It’s possible the company releases it earlier, we heard rumors it was trying to get the Android 14 beta out in July last year, but August is more likely.

What Galaxy Devices Will Get the Android 15 Beta?

Samsung’s beta program is typically limited in scope. The company has expanded it over the years, but it’s usually available for select devices in select regions around the world.

Flagship devices always take part which means it should come to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. These should be among the first devices to get access.

We also expect older Galaxy models to take part in the Android 15 beta process. Look for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra to gain access as well.

In addition, we should see newer mid-range models from Samsung’s Galaxy A series take part.

Samsung’s Android beta program is limited to select regions. Big markets like the United States are always on the list, but smaller markets are typically left out.

Last year, the following countries got access to the Android 14/One UI 6 beta:

China

Germany

India

Poland

South Korea

United Kingdom

United States

Look for Samsung to use a similar strategy for Android 15 and One UI 7.

When Will Samsung Release Android 15?

Expect the Galaxy Android 15 beta to stretch over the course of several weeks, culminating with a release in the fall.

In July or August, Google will release Android 15 beta 4 and near-final builds for final testing. Once those updates roll out, the final version of Android 15 will be deployed to Pixel devices.

Google hasn’t provided a specific date for the Android 15 release date, but don’t be surprised if it arrives in August.

In the past, Samsung has released major Android updates toward the end of the year. Last year, Android 14 and One UI 6 started moving out in late October.

The company will start with newer Galaxy models before pushing the software to older ones. And while a lot of devices will get upgraded in late 2024, the roll out will likely stretch into 2025.