Samsung Galaxy One UI 6.1.1 Update Info Leaks

New information about Samsung’s upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy devices has leaked. Unsurprisingly, it may have new Galaxy AI features on board.

Earlier this month, Samsung started pushing its One UI 6.1 update with Galaxy AI features to devices like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S9. In May, the roll out will expand to older models like the Galaxy S22 series.

Later this year, the company is expected to roll out a newer version of One UI 6, dubbed One UI 6.1.1, and it will reportedly bring more AI-centric features to Galaxy devices.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the “key functional innovation of One UI 6.1.1 will be video AI.” He did not expand on what this will mean for device users.

Galaxy AI already has some video-focused features on board, but it looks like Samsung wants to deliver more.

Samsung’s currently prepping the One UI 6.1.1 update behind the scenes. Its arrival shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that the company released a One UI 5.1.1 update back in 2023.

The software will arrive later in the year, ahead of Android 15. We expect it to land in July alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One UI 5.1.1 came stock on board the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 before moving out to other Galaxy models.