5 Things to Know About the Samsung Galaxy One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung is working on a rather large software upgrade for Galaxy devices. Here’s everything Galaxy users need to know, right now, about the One UI 6.1 update.

The company is still pushing its Android 14 and One UI 6 update to Galaxy phones and tablets, but the software will get a major boost later this year thanks to a new version of One UI, dubbed One UI 6.1.

And while it won’t be as large as the initial Android 14/One UI 6 release, it will bring powerful new features to select Galaxy devices.

With testing underway, rumors flying, and a launch on the horizon, here are five things you need to know about Samsung’s upcoming One UI 6.1 upgrade.

One UI 6.1 Launch Date

Samsung’s scheduled an Unpacked launch event for January 17th in San Jose, California. This is when we’ll get more information about the One UI 6.1 update.

The company says it’s planning to detail its new Galaxy AI software at the event. It will also confirm the new flagship Galaxy S24 series which will more than likely run One UI 6.1 out of the box.

One UI 6.1 Release Date

The Galaxy S24 series will be the first Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1 on board. We don’t have a release date for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra yet, but we should see them hit shelves in late January or early February after a pre-order period.

After that, Samsung will push One UI 6.1 to older Galaxy models. Exactly when, we can’t say, but last year’s One UI 5.1 update started rolling out to older devices soon after the company confirmed the software.

Samsung is currently testing the software on older Galaxy models so don’t be surprised if the first devices not named Galaxy S24 start getting One UI 6.1 in January or February.

Which Devices Will Get One UI 6.1?

Unfortunately, not every Galaxy device will get One UI 6.1. Samsung typically reserves these milestone upgrades for former flagships.

We expect newer models like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy 23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make the move to the software.

We should also see other Android 14-powered devices like the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 get upgraded as well.

Mid-range phones and tablets are a question mark and devices that weren’t upgraded to Android 14 obviously won’t receive the software.

One UI 6.1 Features

We don’t have a full list of One UI 6.1 features just yet, but leaker Tarun Vats says Samsung’s made improvements to battery protection.

We’ve also heard about generative AI models for Samsung’s keyboard, improvements to Samsung Notes, live translate, and AI generated wallpapers.

Samsung, like many other companies, is focused on artificial intelligence and we expect Galaxy AI to be the main component of the One UI 6.1 release.

Exclusive One UI 6.1 Features

While One UI 6.1 will roll out to older devices, you can expect Samsung to keep some features exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series and upcoming Galaxy devices.

A report from Samsung-centric blog SamMobile suggests this will indeed be the case. The blog says “Samsung will only port some AI features to existing devices.”

The site also says Samsung is currently working to bring those features to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Other Galaxy models may miss out.