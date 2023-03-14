3 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S24 & 3 Reasons Not To

Shoppers in the market for a new Android smartphone may want to buy a new device right now or in the near future. That being said, others might want to wait for the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy S24 series to replace its current flagships, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 series launched in February.

The Galaxy S23 series is extremely new, but that hasn’t stopped the Galaxy S24 rumor mill from churning. We’ve already heard a few things about the Galaxy S23’s successors and they may give those of you in the hunt for a new phone a reason to pause.

The Galaxy S24 release date is a long way out. However, the rumored flagships should definitely be on your radar if you’re planning to upgrade your phone in late 2023 or 2024.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24 right now We’ll also detail the best reasons to buy another device. We’ll continue to update this guide with new information about the Galaxy S24 as it becomes available.

Wait for Even Better Performance

The Galaxy S23 series and other top notch smartphones like the iPhone 14 series and OnePlus 11 offer excellent performance, but the Galaxy S24 series will likely take a step up. And we’re not just talking about the processor.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a new processor. The latest rumors point to a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from Qualcomm. Even if that doesn’t pan out, the Galaxy S24 series will still provide users with excellent speeds and battery life, good enough for most people.

We’ve also heard the Galaxy S24 series will support faster UFC 4.1 storage, come with a new modem and it might be one of the first smartphones to offer Wi-Fi 7. Historically, Samsung has been the first Android OEM to support the latest version of Wi-Fi.

All of these in combination would lead to even better battery life and even faster connectivity. It’s exciting and one reason why you might want to put your wallet away and wait for Samsung’s new models.

Wait for Even Better Cameras

The Galaxy S23’s cameras are extremely capable (though not without criticism), but we could see Samsung take another jump in 2024.

According to well-known leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24’s main camera will likely remain the same or get slightly changed. However, he believes the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s telephoto sensor will get an upgrade. Another leaker believes the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 150x zoom camera.

The Galaxy S24 is still in development which means plans might change, but one way or another you can expect the Galaxy S24 to improve on the Galaxy S23’s camera experience. We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Wait for More Galaxy S24 Info

It’s extremely early. While we’ve seen a few Galaxy S24 rumors, we haven’t heard a ton about Samsung’s upcoming flagships. Leaks will continue throughout the year so if you’re on the fence about what to do with your next smartphone purchase, you might want to wait for additional Galaxy S24 information.

Leaks will fill in the blanks in the months ahead and you can expect to hear more about the Galaxy S24’s feature set (display, design, S Pen, etc.).

This will provide you with a much clearer look at Samsung’s plans and ultimately help you make a decision about whether to wait for the Galaxy S24 or buy another device before it arrives.

The smartphone market can be reactionary and with Apple reportedly planning to make some big changes to the iPhone in 2023, we could see Samsung follow suit in 2024.

Don’t Wait If You Can’t Wait Until 2024

If your current smartphone is broken or extremely outdated, waiting for the Galaxy S24 isn’t a great option right now.

As of right now you can expect the Galaxy S24 series to launch in January or February, 2024. The release date should follow a few weeks later.

Samsung could switch up its long-standing protocol for the Galaxy S24 release, but as of right now you should expect a release in early 2024.

Don’t Wait If You Find a Phone You Really Like

Don’t let the Galaxy S24 hold you back. If you find a phone that you love, at a price you really like, don’t be afraid to make a move. Remember, most carriers allow you to upgrade after a year so you can always snag the Galaxy S24 next year if you like what you see.

Before you commit to waiting for the Galaxy S24, make sure you go hands-on with devices you can actually buy right now. Again, there are a bunch of solid options out there. A few of the best Galaxy S24 alternatives include:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

OnePlus 11

Dig through as many devices as possible and you may wind up walking out of a store with a new phone long before the Galaxy S24 arrives.

Don’t Wait for Deals

You don’t have to wait for the Galaxy S24 to launch to save money a bunch of money on a Galaxy S23 or another Galaxy phone.

As we push away from the Galaxy S23’s release date, retailers and carriers continue to offer excellent Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra trade-on offers. As the year goes on, you can expect to see additional deals emerge.

If you find a great deal on a Galaxy S23 model or another device, don’t be afraid to make a move. You can always buy a new phone right now and upgrade to the Galaxy S24 in early 2024.