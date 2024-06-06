Samsung Galaxy S23 Issues Annoying Users

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users are running into annoying bugs and performance issues after installing the latest software updates from Samsung.

Over the past month we’ve been tracking complaints about Galaxy S23 issues in an effort to spread awareness and help users dealing with problems find solutions.

Last month, Samsung pushed its May 2024 update to the Galaxy S23 series. The software, which is still moving out globally, delivers important security patches to the company’s flagship phones.

According to Galaxy S23 users, the software brought problems to their devices and many users are desperate for manual fixes and/or solutions from Samsung itself.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 users have taken to social media sites like Reddit and community forums for popular carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to report bugs.

Here are some of the more prominent Galaxy S23 issues we’ve seen emerge over the past three weeks or so:

These are just examples and this just scratches the surface. The Galaxy S23 Reddit in particular is full of complaints about minor bugs and issues impacting day-to-day use.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra users running older Android 14 builds may want to upgrade to the latest firmware if an upgrade is available.

Users who don’t want to upgrade and those who are running into issues on the latest version of Android 14, will need to track down fixes or get into contact with support while we wait for Samsung to release new software.

Samsung push new software to the Galaxy S23 series very soon. The company recently confirmed its June 2024 update.

The software isn’t moving out to Galaxy devices yet, but the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and other models like the Galaxy S23 FE should be near the front of the line.

While Samsung might not call out specific bug fixes in the June update’s release notes, new software always has the potential to remedy bugs and performance problems.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone in Australia keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, keep an eye on it for more info about timing.