Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 15 Update Making Progress

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 15 update is making progress behind the scenes and that’s great news for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users who want to install the beta.

According to Tarun Vats, a user on X who often tracks unreleased software, a new Galaxy S24 Android 15 internal test build has been spotted on Samsung’s servers.

Other than the new build numbers, the leak doesn’t reveal much, but it does mean Samsung’s development behind the scenes continues.

The news comes just a few weeks after the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Android 15/One UI 7 upgrade was spotted on Samsung’s servers for the first time.

Samsung’s utilized a public Android/One UI beta testing process for many years and we expect the company to host an Android 15/One UI 7 beta later this year.

Last year, the company launched its Android 14/One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series on August 10th. The year before that, it pushed its Android 13/One UI 5 beta to Galaxy S22 series on August 7th.

We may see the company release its first Android 15 beta earlier than August, rumors suggested it was trying to get the Android 14 beta out in July last year, but timing hasn’t leaked out yet.

In addition to the Galaxy S24, we expect other mainstream devices like the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold/Z Flip to take part in the Android 15 beta.

Last year, Samsung released its final version of Android 13 and One UI 6.0 in October. We haven’t heard anything about release timing for Android 15 and One UI 7.